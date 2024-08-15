Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market is Projected to Reach US$ 5.77 Billion by 2034, with a 8.6% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new industry report compiled by skilled analysts at Fact.MR, the Global Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market is projected to reach US$ 2.53 billion in 2024 and subsequently expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2034.



The market for mantle cell lymphoma treatment has been projected to grow at a noteworthy pace over the coming years due to advancements in targeted therapies, immunotherapy, personalized medicine, global market expansion, and growing incidence rates globally. Some of the key happenings in the market include immunotherapy advancements, precision medicine, biomarker development, targeted therapies for specific pathways, combination therapies, and AI integration.

Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is a non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that affects the lymphatic system. The MCL treatment market is expected to evolve further as research and development progresses. Companies are focusing on developing more effective therapies to improve patient outcomes.

North America leads the global market by far, followed by Western Europe and East Asia; however, the market in South Asia & Pacific is expected to increase faster than those in all the other regions over the decade, with targeted therapy being most relied on across the world.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global market for mantle cell lymphoma treatment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. The market is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 5.77 billion by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. The market in the United States is estimated at a value of US$ 899.1 million in 2024.

in 2024. India is projected to occupy a market share of 63.8% in the South Asia & Pacific region by 2034.

in the South Asia & Pacific region by 2034. Revenue from targeted therapy is forecasted to reach US$ 2.09 million by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. The market in East Asia is analyzed to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2024 to 2034.

“Advancements in genomics and molecular biology enable personalized treatment plans, driving the market for mantle cell lymphoma treatments,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market:

F.Hoffman La Roche Ltd.; Abbvie, Inc.; Kite Pharma, Inc.; Bayer AG; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Celgene Corporation; Eli Lilly and Company; GlaxoSmithKline Plc; Amgen, Inc.; Gilead Sciences, Inc.; Johnson and Johnson; BeiGene; Beijing InnoCare Pharma Tech; Hutchison Medipharma; Acerta Pharma; AstraZeneca.

Strong Healthcare Research Infrastructure in United States:

Mantle cell lymphoma treatment is gaining popularity in the United States. The country leads the global market due to its strong research infrastructure, ongoing innovation in therapeutic approaches, widespread access to cutting-edge medical technologies, and a wide range of clinical trials conducted within the country.

Presence of world-renowned medical institutions, acclaimed oncologists, and collaborative efforts between academic and industrial sectors have all contributed to the United States' position as a global leader in developing treatment options for mantle cell lymphoma.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Industry News:

In March 2023, China provisionally authorized AstraZeneca's Calquence (acalabrutinib), a next-generation selective BTK inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have had at least one prior therapy. In China, this is the first approved indication for Calquence.

The oncology division of Loxo Lilly, an Eli Lilly and Company company, announced in January 2023 that Jaypirca, or pirtobrutinib, 100 mg and 50 mg tablets, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) following at least two lines of systemic therapy, which included a BTK inhibitor.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the mantle cell lymphoma treatment market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges insights into the mantle cell lymphoma treatment market based on therapy (chemotherapy, monoclonal antibody therapy, targeted therapy, radiotherapy, stem cell transplant), drug (zanubrutinib, ibrutinib, pirtobrutinib, nvg-111, rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, prednisone, bendamustine, HMPL-760, orelabrutinib, loxo-338), route of administration (oral, injectable), end-user (hospitals, specialty clinics, oncology research centers, rehabilitation centers, ambulatory surgical centers), and patient pool (pediatric, adult, geriatric), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Segmentation of MCL Treatment Market Research:

By Therapy:

Chemotherapy

Monoclonal Antibody Therapy

Targeted Therapy

Radiotherapy

Stem Cell Transplant

By Drug:

Zanubrutinib

Ibrutinib

Pirtobrutinib

NVG-111

Rituximab

Cyclophosphamide

Doxorubicin

Vincristine

Prednisone

Bendamustine

HMPL-760

Orelabrutinib

Loxo-338

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Injectable

By End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Oncology Research Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Patient Pool:

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric



