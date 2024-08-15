Action1 Reaffirms SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 Certifications, Reinforcing Commitment to Security

Houston, Texas, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Action1, a provider of an integrated real-time vulnerability discovery and automated patch management solution, is pleased to announce that it has successfully reaffirmed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications. This significant milestone underscores Action1's ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest information security standards in handling customer data and information. Action1 has emerged as one of the first patch management vendors to achieve these certifications.

The rigorous certification and auditing processes were conducted by Johanson Group LLP, a premier certification body known for helping organizations meet global compliance standards. Johanson Group specializes in SOC 2 and ISO 27001 audits and provides audit and professional services to public and private companies, large and small, in a variety of industries.

ISO/IEC 27001 is the world's best-known standard for information security management systems (ISMS). Conformity with ISO/IEC 27001 means that an organization or business has put in place a system to manage risks related to the security of data owned or handled by the company.

Moreover, SOC 2 Type II compliance provides a higher level of assurance that data is being protected consistently over time. Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), this information security standard is a report aimed to validate controls relevant to security, availability, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC 2 has rigorous requirements on how companies handle customer data and information, so compliance guarantees there are established and implemented organizational practices in place to safeguard customer data.

Action1 has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance with enhanced 12-month audit, proving continuous, year-round compliance with very strict security requirements, affirming that secure systems and controls are maintained by Action1 on an ongoing basis.

"Achieving the SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications show our dedication to providing secure and reliable services to our customers," said Mike Walters, President and co-founder of Action1. "Cybersecurity is at the heart of everything we do, and these certifications further validate our efforts to ensure the security of our customers. We are committed to ongoing investments in our security practices to maintain and enhance this level of excellence."

In addition to SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022, the Action1's platform is also certified for TX-RAMP, and the company has signed CISA’s Secure by Design Pledge. For more information about Action1's certifications and security initiatives, visit action1.com/security.

About Action1

Action1 reinvents patch management with an infinitely scalable, highly secure, cloud-native platform configurable in 5 minutes—and it just works, with no VPN needed. Featuring unified OS and third-party patching with peer-to-peer patch distribution and integrated real-time vulnerability assessment, it enables autonomous patch compliance that preempts ransomware and security risks, all while eliminating costly routine labor. Trusted by thousands of enterprises managing millions of endpoints globally, Action1 is certified for SOC 2 and ISO 27001.

The company was founded by cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, who previously founded Netwrix, which was acquired by TA Associates.

Learn more at www.action1.com.