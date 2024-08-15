Salary.com Makes 2024 Inc. 5000, Moves Up 453 Spots Year Over Year

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salary.com , the leading SaaS provider of compensation market data, software and analytics, today announced that it has been named to the 2024 Inc. 5000, the annual list of fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks Salary.com’s fifth time appearing on the Inc. 5000, having notably moved up 453 spots since 2023.



The impressive ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies in the economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent, entrepreneurial business. Of those companies appearing on this year’s list, Salary.com ranked No. 469 for software, No. 103 in the Boston metropolitan area and No. 113 in Massachusetts. The company attributes this competitive standing to its 100 percent three-year growth.

Salary.com CEO Kent Plunkett shared, “This is a huge honor for the entire Salary.com team, our award-winning products and the amazing customers who make our community strong. Now more than ever, companies see that compensation benchmarking is the key to attracting, retaining and engaging employees.”

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 has added 874,458 jobs to the economy since 2021.

For the complete results of the Inc. 5000, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . To see Salary.com’s full profile, visit https://www.inc.com/profile/salarycom .

About Salary.com

Salary.com has been solving the complex human capital needs of global organizations for more than 20 years. The company leads the industry in compensation data, software and services. Over 30,000 organizations in 22 countries use Salary.com’s solutions to confidently hire and retain talent so they can better compete in a constantly changing landscape. Salary.com provides more than 10 billion data points across more than 225 industries using our powerful, proprietary AI framework to get pay right. The company’s flagship product CompAnalyst® empowers organizations with a suite of tools that simplifies hiring, eliminates compensation guesswork, and increases retention. Employee trust depends on fair pay and Salary.com’s solutions get pay right. Please visit www.salary.com/business .