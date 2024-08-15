Solei Launches New THC Infused Sparkling Beverages and Topicals

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company today announced the expansion of its Solei cannabis product lineup. With the positive receptivity from their first initial launch of beverages last summer of 2023, Solei has launched two additional infused sparkling beverages with a focus on lower THC, and dominant CBD and CBG cannabinoids that now come in Blood Orange and Dark Cherry. For on-the-go convenience and active lifestyles, the new Solei Extra Strength Deep Tissue Stick features a refreshing cinnamon scent with a 1:1 balance of THC and CBD, targeting the support of rest and recovery. From new beverages to topicals, Solei sets the tone for what’s to come next for its innovation, as the brand builds its core offerings within growing cannabis categories for avid cannabis wellness enthusiasts across Canada.



“It’s amazing to see Solei continue to evolve into the cannabis wellness brand that it is. Launching the beverages for the first time last summer, we were thrilled to introduce products that we knew Solei’s consumers would naturally gravitate toward. Fast forward a year later, its new selection offers products that our team is proud to bring to life, and it makes us that much more excited to share the latest from Solei. With these new launches and recent innovations from beverages to new topicals, Solei aims to truly cater to an audience that seeks products for their everyday well-being,” said Blair MacNeil, President, Tilray Canada.

The New Infused Sparkling Beverages:

Solei's refreshing sparkling beverages in Blood Orange and Dark Cherry are both made with real fruit juice; The Blood Orange flavour features 5mg THC and 10mg CBG, while the Dark Cherry flavour has 5mg THC and 10mg CBD. Enjoy the unique recipes and nano-emulsified cannabinoids to elevate any occasion with Solei Sparkling Beverages.

The New Deep Tissue Stick:

The new Solei Deep Tissue Stick is designed to support rest and recovery and is made with nourishing shea butter, coconut, and jojoba oil. This non-greasy formula delivers a tiger balm-like sensation that supports ultimate relaxation. The extra-strength Deep Tissue Stick is a compact and convenient topical that combines cannabinoids and plant extracts of camphor and menthol to enhance your post-physical activities and wellness routines with cool, tingly, and comforting relief. Simply twist and roll onto your skin after a tough workout or hard day's work to experience the effective potency of 500mg THC and 500mg CBD for extra strength comfort wherever you need it. Available now in a 30g topical stick with a roll-on applicator.

Disclaimer: These products are intended for adult use only and should be kept out of reach of children. Use responsibly and in accordance with local laws and regulations.

About Solei

Solei1 is a leading cannabis wellness and lifestyle brand with thoughtfully designed products for curating sensorial experiences based on what you need, when you need it, entirely on your terms. Beloved by consumers for its carefully formulated products and innovative formats, Solei products feature varied and rare cannabinoids that allow you to fine-tune your routines with ease. Explore a true sense of well-being with a wide range of formats including Solei’s best-selling CBD oils, ready-to-go pre-roll multi-packs, blended topicals, and new beverages, along with more exciting future launches coming later this year.

For more information on Solei, visit https://www.Solei.ca and follow along our journey @soleicanada on Instagram.

1 Solei cannabis products are developed under licensed producer Aphria Inc.