Theranostics Market Report 2024-2029 and Company Analysis of Bayer, Curium Pharma, GE Healthcare, Lantheus, Novartis, Siemens Healthineers and Telix Pharmaceuticals

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Theranostics: Global Markets 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global theranostics market was valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2024 and is forecast to grow at at CAGR of 24%, to reach USD 12.7 billion by 2029.

This report provides a comprehensive summary of the theranostics market. It profiles all the major companies present in the market, including revenues, product portfolios and recent activities. It examines the competitive landscape, market trends and market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities.

The report provides historical, current and projected market value. By product type, the market is segmented into theranostics equipment and theranostics agents. Theranostics equipment includes PET/CT, SPECT/CT and others; the theranostics agents studied are diagnostics and therapeutics agents.

The Report Includes

45 data tables and 37 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for theranostics

Analysis of trends in the global market for theranostics, with revenue data for 2021-2023, estimated figures for 2024, forecasts for 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to theranostics, along with a market share analysis by product type, application, and region

Assessment of current applications for theranostics and emerging applications such as macular degeneration, gynecology, cutaneous hypersensitivity and cardio-respiratory medicines

Identification of technological and industry trends in each market segment, as well as the manufacturers of products used in theranostics, reagents and instrumentation for theranostics research, as well as suppliers of theranostics-related services

Assessment of global R&D activity related to theranostics, resulting in the issuance of patents

A discussion of ESG challenges and ESG practices in the industry

Analysis of the key companies' market shares, proprietary technologies and strategic alliances

Profiles of the leading players, including GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers AG, Novartis, Lantheus and Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

A significant driver for theranostics is the inherent disadvantages of conventional cancer treatment. Chemotherapy has been the most widely used form of cancer treatment and is the first line of treatment for many cancers. However, chemotherapy has many disadvantages, such as adverse effects on healthy cells, loss of effectiveness on cancer cells and lack of a way to provide personalized treatment. With the help of theranostics, customized treatment can be provided to the patient, which helps overcome chemotherapy's limitations and side effects.

One of the major factors driving the theranostics market is the rising number of cancer cases in both developed and developing countries. Cancer cases are on the rise in developed countries due to the population aging and earlier and more effective screening. In contrast, cancer cases are increasing in developing countries due to growth in the overall population and changing lifestyles. On the other hand, cancer mortality rates have been declining in many regions and countries. The declining mortality rates are due to advancements in cancer treatment and early detection. Nonetheless, the rising number of cancer patients will lead to a demand for new and better technology that effectively treats the disease and improves patients' quality of life. This is possible through theranostics.

The market is faced with challenges and restraints that are holding the market back. One of the significant challenges of theranostics is the cost of treatment. Theranostics employs high-end equipment and reagents. Compared to other cancer treatments, the cost of theranostics procedures can be very high due to the involvement of many experts. It is one of the significant reasons for slow adoption, particularly in cost-sensitive markets.

Another challenge is the failure of some early radiotherapeutics. The current theranostics market is based on radionuclides. Commercial failure of these drugs has significantly hindered the market's growth. Investors may be hesitant due to a lack of return on investments.

The major opportunity in the market is for treating cancer, particularly prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 118 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $12.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

PESTLE Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

R&D and Regulatory Approval

The Drug Development Process

Drug Discovery

Preclinical Development

Clinical Trials

The New Drug Application Review

NDA Data Review

Clinical Trials for Theranostics

Steps Followed for Radiotherapeutics in Clinical Trials

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Theranostics Replacing Conventional Treatment Increased Application of Theranostics in Drug Discovery Prevalence of Chronic Diseases is Increasing the Demand for Personalized Treatment New Radiotheranostics Driving the Theranostics Market Rise in Chronic Inflammatory Diseases Cancer Epidemics in Developing Countries

Market Restraints High Cost of Theranostics

Market Challenges Nanotheranostics-Bio Interactions Challenges of Radiotheranostics Failure of Radiotherapeutics

Market Opportunities Theranostics in Cardiovascular Diseases



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Artificial Intelligence in Theranostics

Drug Delivery Using Innovative Material

Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT)

Luminogen Aggregation-Induced Emission (AIE)

Theranostics in Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis, by Product Type Theranostics Equipment Theranostics Agents Diagnostics Theranostics Agents Therapeutics Theranostics Agents

Market Analysis, by Application Etiology of Cancer Cancer Diagnosis Cancer Therapeutics Prostate Cancer Neuroendocrine Tumors Thyroid Cancer Neuroblastoma Other Diseases Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis, by Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Strategic Analysis

Clinical Trials Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in Theranostics Market: An ESG Perspective

Key ESG Issues in the Theranostics Market

Safety of Personnel

Disposal of Radioactive Waste

Nanopollution

Current Status of ESG in the Theranostics Market

ESG Performance Analysis

Concluding Remark

Company Profiles

Bayer

Curium Pharma

GE Healthcare

Lantheus

Novartis

Siemens Healthineers

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/emkr2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment