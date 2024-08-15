Theranostics Market Report 2024-2029 and Company Analysis of Bayer, Curium Pharma, GE Healthcare, Lantheus, Novartis, Siemens Healthineers and Telix Pharmaceuticals

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Theranostics: Global Markets 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global theranostics market was valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2024 and is forecast to grow at at CAGR of 24%, to reach USD 12.7 billion by 2029.
This report provides a comprehensive summary of the theranostics market. It profiles all the major companies present in the market, including revenues, product portfolios and recent activities. It examines the competitive landscape, market trends and market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities.
The report provides historical, current and projected market value. By product type, the market is segmented into theranostics equipment and theranostics agents. Theranostics equipment includes PET/CT, SPECT/CT and others; the theranostics agents studied are diagnostics and therapeutics agents.
The Report Includes
- 45 data tables and 37 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets for theranostics
- Analysis of trends in the global market for theranostics, with revenue data for 2021-2023, estimated figures for 2024, forecasts for 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to theranostics, along with a market share analysis by product type, application, and region
- Assessment of current applications for theranostics and emerging applications such as macular degeneration, gynecology, cutaneous hypersensitivity and cardio-respiratory medicines
- Identification of technological and industry trends in each market segment, as well as the manufacturers of products used in theranostics, reagents and instrumentation for theranostics research, as well as suppliers of theranostics-related services
- Assessment of global R&D activity related to theranostics, resulting in the issuance of patents
- A discussion of ESG challenges and ESG practices in the industry
- Analysis of the key companies' market shares, proprietary technologies and strategic alliances
- Profiles of the leading players, including GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers AG, Novartis, Lantheus and Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
A significant driver for theranostics is the inherent disadvantages of conventional cancer treatment. Chemotherapy has been the most widely used form of cancer treatment and is the first line of treatment for many cancers. However, chemotherapy has many disadvantages, such as adverse effects on healthy cells, loss of effectiveness on cancer cells and lack of a way to provide personalized treatment. With the help of theranostics, customized treatment can be provided to the patient, which helps overcome chemotherapy's limitations and side effects.
One of the major factors driving the theranostics market is the rising number of cancer cases in both developed and developing countries. Cancer cases are on the rise in developed countries due to the population aging and earlier and more effective screening. In contrast, cancer cases are increasing in developing countries due to growth in the overall population and changing lifestyles. On the other hand, cancer mortality rates have been declining in many regions and countries. The declining mortality rates are due to advancements in cancer treatment and early detection. Nonetheless, the rising number of cancer patients will lead to a demand for new and better technology that effectively treats the disease and improves patients' quality of life. This is possible through theranostics.
The market is faced with challenges and restraints that are holding the market back. One of the significant challenges of theranostics is the cost of treatment. Theranostics employs high-end equipment and reagents. Compared to other cancer treatments, the cost of theranostics procedures can be very high due to the involvement of many experts. It is one of the significant reasons for slow adoption, particularly in cost-sensitive markets.
Another challenge is the failure of some early radiotherapeutics. The current theranostics market is based on radionuclides. Commercial failure of these drugs has significantly hindered the market's growth. Investors may be hesitant due to a lack of return on investments.
The major opportunity in the market is for treating cancer, particularly prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|118
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$12.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|24.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- PESTLE Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- R&D and Regulatory Approval
- The Drug Development Process
- Drug Discovery
- Preclinical Development
- Clinical Trials
- The New Drug Application Review
- NDA Data Review
- Clinical Trials for Theranostics
- Steps Followed for Radiotherapeutics in Clinical Trials
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Theranostics Replacing Conventional Treatment
- Increased Application of Theranostics in Drug Discovery
- Prevalence of Chronic Diseases is Increasing the Demand for Personalized Treatment
- New Radiotheranostics Driving the Theranostics Market
- Rise in Chronic Inflammatory Diseases
- Cancer Epidemics in Developing Countries
- Market Restraints
- High Cost of Theranostics
- Market Challenges
- Nanotheranostics-Bio Interactions
- Challenges of Radiotheranostics
- Failure of Radiotherapeutics
- Market Opportunities
- Theranostics in Cardiovascular Diseases
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Artificial Intelligence in Theranostics
- Drug Delivery Using Innovative Material
- Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT)
- Luminogen Aggregation-Induced Emission (AIE)
- Theranostics in Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Analysis, by Product Type
- Theranostics Equipment
- Theranostics Agents
- Diagnostics Theranostics Agents
- Therapeutics Theranostics Agents
- Market Analysis, by Application
- Etiology of Cancer
- Cancer Diagnosis
- Cancer Therapeutics
- Prostate Cancer
- Neuroendocrine Tumors
- Thyroid Cancer
- Neuroblastoma
- Other Diseases
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis, by Region
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Strategic Analysis
- Clinical Trials Analysis
Chapter 7 Sustainability in Theranostics Market: An ESG Perspective
- Key ESG Issues in the Theranostics Market
- Safety of Personnel
- Disposal of Radioactive Waste
- Nanopollution
- Current Status of ESG in the Theranostics Market
- ESG Performance Analysis
- Concluding Remark
Company Profiles
- Bayer
- Curium Pharma
- GE Healthcare
- Lantheus
- Novartis
- Siemens Healthineers
- Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
