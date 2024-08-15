Duolingo Partners with Sony Music to Add Hit Recordings From Major Artists to Music Course

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duolingo, the world’s leading mobile learning platform, today announced a partnership with Sony Music that brings popular songs to its Music course. This new feature is designed to make learning music more fun and engaging by incorporating well-known songs into the curriculum.



More than 60 recordings from Sony Music artists, like Dove Cameron, Hozier, Meghan Trainor, Whitney Houston, and more, are now available so learners can study the foundations of music and practice their music theory skills, such as reading music, understanding note lengths, and differentiating notes by sound, sight, and key on a digital mobile piano.

“At Duolingo, we’re constantly looking for ways to make learning more effective and entertaining,” said George Audi, Head of Business Development at Duolingo. “We’re partnering with Sony Music, a leader in the music industry, to bring our learners a library of chart-topping songs they can learn to read and play.”

“Partnering with Duolingo gives us the opportunity to bring our artists’ music to a new platform that promotes learning and cultural exchange,” said Jessica Shaw, Senior Vice President, Sync Licensing, Sony Music. “Music has the power to unite and inspire, and this partnership will help learners engage with music education in a meaningful and enjoyable way.”

By integrating popular songs from more than 40 artists into the lesson experience, Duolingo aims to enhance learning retention and comprehension while making learning to read and play music more delightful for millions of learners worldwide.

To get a closer look at the updates to the Music course, tune into Duocon, the brand’s flagship global event, on September 24, 2024. Register for Duocon here .

About Duolingo

Duolingo is the leading mobile learning platform globally. Its flagship app has organically become the world’s most popular way to learn languages and the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. With technology at the core of everything it does, Duolingo has consistently invested to provide learners with a fun, engaging, and effective learning experience while remaining committed to its mission to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available.

About Sony Music

At Sony Music Entertainment, we fuel the creative journey. We’ve played a pioneering role in music history, from the first-ever music label to the invention of the flat disc record. We’ve nurtured some of music’s most iconic artists and produced some of the most influential recordings of all time. Today, we work in more than 100 countries, supporting a diverse roster of international superstars, developing and independent artists, and visionary creators. From our position at the intersection of music, entertainment, and technology, we bring imagination and expertise to the newest products and platforms, embrace new business models, employ breakthrough tools, and provide powerful insights that help our artists push creative boundaries and reach new audiences. In everything we do, we’re committed to artistic integrity, transparency, and entrepreneurship. Sony Music Entertainment is a member of the Sony family of global companies.

