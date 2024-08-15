Vortex Energy Announces Commencement of Second Phase of Drilling at the Third Core Well at the Robinsons River Salt Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Energy Corp. (CSE: VRTX | OTC: VTECF | FRA: AA3) ("Vortex” or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the first phase of drilling of the third well at the Robinsons River Salt Project (the “Property”), located near Stephenville, Newfoundland & Labrador, and the commencement of the second phase of drilling. The drilling is being conducted by Forage FTE Drilling (“FTE”) and Major Drilling International, Inc. (“Major Drilling”) under the support and oversight of the Company’s consultant partner, RESPEC Consulting Inc. (“RESPEC”), a leader in the design, development, and operations of underground cavern storage.

As part of the first phase of drilling, FTE drilled using reverse flooded dual rotary drilling and casing to 327 meters. Major Drilling has commenced the second phase of drilling from 327 meters to approximately 1,000 meters using diamond drilling. The objective of the drilling is to confirm the depth of the salt structures and attain the geological and geochemical properties of the salt and non-salt rocks. In addition to the testing and data collection that RESPEC will complete on any core samples generated from drilling, the Company will also provide any such core samples to the University of Alberta for hydrogen testing and sampling. On April 29, 2024, Vortex’s collaboration with the University of Alberta received Alberta Innovates Funding totaling $1.2 million for the project titled “Field Trial of Hydrogen Storage in Canadian Domal and Bedded Salts”.

Paul Sparkes, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to have completed the first phase of drilling and to move forward with the commencement of the second phase of drilling at the third core well. Vortex worked extensively with RESPEC and the drilling contractors to design a more comprehensive and robust drill program for the third well which we believe will result in the best chances of exploration success. We are looking forward to completing the drilling of the third core well and commencing testing on any core generated.”

About Vortex Energy Corp.

Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company is currently advancing its Robinson River Salt Project comprised of a total of 942 claims covering 23,500 hectares located approximately 35 linear kms south of the town of Stephenville in the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador. The Robinson River Salt Project is prospective for both salt and hydrogen salt cavern storage. The company is actively evaluating technologies to efficiently store hydrogen or energy in salt caverns. Vortex Energy Corp. also holds the Fire Eye Project, which is located in the Wollaston Domain of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

