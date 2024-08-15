Vetster Named “Pet App of the Year” In 2024 Pet Innovation Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that Vetster , the fastest growing pet telehealth platform, has won the “Pet App of the Year” award. The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry.

Vetster leverages cutting-edge technology through a marketplace platform to connect millions of pet owners with top-rated licensed veterinarians online. The telehealth platform makes it easy for pet owners to get the expert care they need anytime, anywhere. The platform also supports more than 20 species of animals. Other services include preventive care, at-home diagnostics, online prescriptions and refills, a digital medical record, custom treatment plans, nutrition coaching and treatment option recommendations.

Thousands of practicing veterinary professionals are available. Vetster is the only platform that lets pet owners choose who they feel best suits the needs of their pets. Vetster also offers pet parents information and resources needed in order to make informed decisions about their pets' well-being. The process is entirely transparent with pet owners fully informed and engaged every step of the way on their pets’ healthcare journey.

For veterinary professionals, Vetster’s platform is purpose built to deliver a medical service and empower veterinarians to enhance the quality of care they deliver and tailor their practice to align with their desired work-life balance.

Recently, Vetster has launched Vetster for Business, providing companies with a pet-inclusive telehealth solution. This includes unlimited access to Vetster’s platform including real-time chat with veterinary professionals, secure online video appointments, easy 24/7 scheduling, and a mobile app for keeping medical records and health tracking. Employers like Amazon, Royal Bank of Canada, Samsung, Hyundai and Greenhouse use Vetster for Business to support pet owners at work.

“Our marketplace of top-rated veterinary professionals is dedicated to giving pets the highest standard of care possible,” said Mark Bordo, CEO and cofounder, Vetster. “We’re pleased to accept the ‘Pet App of the Year’ award from Pet Innovation. We will continue to reimagine and support the relationship between veterinary professionals, pet owners and their pets to create convenient, low-stress and affordable options for obtaining care.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2024 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“Vetster is revolutionizing the global pet care industry by providing expert virtual care and breaking down geographical barriers to ensure accessibility for all pet owners globally. Speaking to receptionists or technicians and vying for time-slots before reaching a doctor can be a massive barrier to immediate or even routine care,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “Through continued innovation like Vetster for Business, Vetster is rapidly expanding the ways in which pet owners can get the care they need to prioritize their pet's well-being amidst their busy lives. Vetster and its feature-rich telehealth platform is leading the industry forward.”

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About Vetster

​​Vetster is an online veterinary telehealth marketplace connecting veterinary professionals with pet parents over video, text or audio chat. From the comfort of home, pet parents can access quality virtual care in a matter of minutes, and veterinary professionals can set their own rate and schedule themselves according to personal preferences. Create a free account today at vetster.com .

