Skyward Specialty Strengthens Regional Contract Surety Teams with Recruitment of Six Surety Specialists

HOUSTON, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.TM (NASDAQ: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company"), a leader in the specialty property and casualty (P&C) market, announced the strategic addition of key surety professionals as it continues to strengthen its regional Contract Surety teams.



In its Northeast region, Skyward Specialty welcomed Gregg Callahan as regional vice president in New England. Mr. Callahan spent the last 27 years at Liberty Mutual Insurance specializing in Contract Surety. His extensive expertise and established relationships with many of Skyward Specialty’s key agents will expand the Company’s presence in the Northeast.

The Company has hired Larry Mastalski as regional vice president in the Texas and Midwest territories. With more than 33 years of specialized surety expertise, Mr. Mastalski established a strong network of agents in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. He joins from Markel, where he served as Vice President Branch Manager and previously held senior positions at Chubb.

Sam Allison has joined Skyward Specialty as assistant regional vice president in Texas, bringing his strong reputation and relationships to enhance the Company's expanding bond portfolio in the region. Mr. Allison, with 21 years of experience in the Texas surety market, most recently served as Regional Bond Manager for Main Street America Group (“MSA”).

In the Pacific Northwest (“PNW”) region, Sean Fallows was hired as regional assistant vice president to develop the Company’s western contract surety portfolio. Mr. Fallows brings more than 18 years of specialized surety expertise and was most recently the PNW Branch Manager for Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions.

In addition to these impressive leaders, the Company has added two new underwriters to fortify its underwriting bench strength in select regions. Joe Waynauskas, a 22-year surety veteran, joins as senior underwriter in the north-central region, and Joe Michalewsky, ASFB, joins the Northeast region as an underwriter. He joins the Company following two years of Surety experience at Sompo International.

“We are thrilled to welcome these six highly skilled individuals to our accomplished team of underwriting professionals. With their addition, we are well positioned to capitalize on market opportunities as we reinforce our regional growth strategy with their outstanding contract surety expertise,” said Matt Semeraro, president of Surety. “We’ve built a best-in-class surety and our ability to continue to recruit top talent is essential to our success in providing exceptional service, resources and solutions to our agency partners.”

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions -- Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property & Agriculture, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A (Excellent) with a stable outlook by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.com.

Media Contact

Haley Doughty

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

713-935-4944

hdoughty@skywardinsurance.com

Investor Contact

Natalie Schoolcraft

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

614-494-4988

nschoolcraft@skywardinsurance.com