Guardforce AI Expands AIoT Robot Advertising to U.S. Market and Prepares to Launch Decentralized Spatial Computing Solution in Late August

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GFAI, GFAIW), an integrated security, AI and Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) provider, today announced the expansion of its Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) Robot Advertising business into the U.S. market, beginning with the initial deployment of over 200 robots in New York. This significant milestone is a key step in Guardforce AI's broader strategy to expand its advertising business. Additionally, the Company has completed the proof-of-concept for a decentralized spatial computing solution on its robots, which is expected to launch in late August.

These solutions are expected to generate additional revenue streams across Guardforce AI’s operations. To enhance customer engagement and visibility, robots deployed in the U.S. are strategically positioned in high-traffic areas, including restaurant entrances, supermarkets, and hotels. This strategy will establish an impactful advertising network, amplifying the reach and impact of both local and national brands. All robots are connected to the Guardforce AI Intelligent Cloud Platform (ICP), providing advertisers with access to real-time campaign data. This allows advertisers to refine and optimize their strategies based on detailed exposure metrics, including the number of impressions during specific timeframes and locations.

In an effort to expand AI solutions and fully leverage its robotics capacity, Guardforce AI plans to launch decentralized spatial computing solutions across all its robots in the U.S in late August. This solution will automatically detect the robots’ unused computing power and distribute tasks from a central platform, enabling each robot to contribute to complex computations while simultaneously performing its primary functions. Guardforce AI will earn revenue based on the number of tasks completed and the total duration of robots’ online time. This initiative not only maximizes the robots' efficiency but also generates an additional revenue stream for Guardforce AI.

Lei (Olivia) Wang, Chairwoman and CEO of Guardforce AI, stated, “We’re excited to expand our AIoT Robot Advertising business to the U.S., and the market response has been quite positive. What’s even more exciting is the upcoming launch of the decentralized spatial computing solution. Decentralized spatial computing is a massive market, especially as the demand for computing power surges with the rapid development of AI and robotic technologies. This will not only enhance the actual value of our robots, but also provides an additional revenue stream to our operations.Though it takes time to localize these solutions, we still look forward to expanding this solution to other regions we’re operating in as well.”

About Guardforce AI Co., Ltd.

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI/GFAIW) is a global integrated solution provider, focusing on implementing AI and robotics solutions to improve business operational efficiency and sales and marketing process, especially for retail and travel industry in the Asia Pacific. Drawing upon 42 years’ operational experience, established premiere long-term customer base, and sales channels, Guardforce AI has built a robust foundation towards next level of elevating tailored AI solutions and expanding globally. For more information, visit www.guardforceai.com , Twitter: @Guardforceai.

Safe Harbor Statement

