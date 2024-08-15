MetAlert Continues to Expand Distribution with New SmartSole Distributor in Mexico and Trials being Conducted in Spain, Portugal and Netherlands

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetAlert, Inc. (OTC: MLRT) (“the Company”) , a pioneer in GPS wearable technology and a global provider in the field of human and asset tracking and recovery systems, announced today it has received an initial order of GPS SmartSoles from Skyangel Security headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.



MetaAlert anticipates that by partnering with Skyangle, a company that is dedicated to providing top-tier security solutions across North and Central America, with a dedicated team of over 200 security agents operating 24/7, servicing over 850 corporate clients, including global giants like Mabe and DHL Supply Chain, will expand its SmartSole market share into the security market across Mexico and Latin America.

In addition, MetAlert is conducting trials for its GPS SmartSoles in Spain, Portugal and The Netherlands. The evaluation trials have been successfully ongoing since the beginning of the year with Spain finishing up and getting ready to launch soon.

Spain and Portugal are deemed to be important strategic territories for the SmartSoles as both these countries have a high population of retired seniors. Spain having close to 10 million seniors, approximately 20% of the total population and close to 1 million British retirees. In addition to the Brits, tens of thousands of Europeans look towards these 2 countries as a place to retire, with Portugal’s senior population representing close to 30% of the entire population. The Netherlands has approximately 850,000 retirees and seniors over 80, with a considerable portion affected by dementia and Alzheimer's. The growing number of seniors across these countries which provide robust healthcare services, low cost of living and comfortable climate are very comforting to the needs of this demographic making them an increasingly attractive territory for selling SmartSoles.

“We are excited to have formulated relationships in these four countries with excellent partners that focus on security solutions and providing innovative digital solutions to support seniors and enhancing quality of life through digital remote patient monitoring, fall prevention devices, and physical rehabilitation plans,” commented Andrew Duncan, MetAlert Director.

The Global Wearable Medical Devices Market is driven by the growing geriatric population which is susceptible to various chronic diseases. This has drastically increased the patient pool across the globe requiring diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of their health conditions. MetAlert is committed to implementing technological advancements and adoption of AI, IoT, BLE, NFC and other technologies into its GPS SmartSole plus platform to bring about innovations in the wearable device industry, thereby propelling the market growth over the next decade.

“The success of these trials is part of our overall commitment to expanding our distribution into countries that have a growing demand for our products, and on the heels of signing our agreement with TEAL Communications which will be instrumental in providing mission critical connectivity across the globe for us,” stated MetAlert CEO, Patrick Bertagna.

About MetAlert, Inc.

MetAlert (OTC: MLRT) and its subsidiary Leve 2 Security occupy a commanding position in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution, sales, and IP licensing of GPS wearable technology, firearm and mobile asset recovery solutions, remote patient monitoring technology, and health data collection. With years of industry expertise and a robust portfolio of patents, MetAlert is the go-to solution provider for government, enterprise and consumers grappling with mobility, cognitive, and spatial awareness challenges, which currently represents approximately 2.9% of the global population. The Company delivers comprehensive turnkey solutions encompassing logistics, hardware, software, and connectivity.

Notable achievements include the groundbreaking GPS SmartSole®, a fusion of Dr. Scholl's comfort with LoJack's tracking prowess. It stands as the world's inaugural invisible wearable tracking device, designed for individuals susceptible to wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury. And MyGunAlert the first patented lockable, motion sensitive, firearm recovery device supported by law enforcement.

MetAlert's subscription-based model thrives on technology innovation fortified by intellectual property safeguards. The company boasts international distribution channels serving customers across 40 countries, alongside its role as a U.S. Military Government contractor. In addition to public health entities, MetAlert caters to municipalities, emergency and law enforcement agencies, private and public educational institutions, assisted living facilities, NGOs, senior care residences, consumers, and small enterprises. Recognizing its capacity within its distribution center and backend subscription processing also presents an opportunity to provide backend services for other subscription based enterprises.

