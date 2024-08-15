Comstock Validates Record Renewable Fuel Yields

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” and the “Company”) and its subsidiary, Comstock Fuels Corporation (“Comstock Fuels”), a technology leader in efficiently converting woody biomass into low carbon renewable fuels, today announced completion of testing to validate renewable fuel conversion yields of up to 125 gallons per dry ton of woody biomass on a gasoline gallon equivalent basis (“GGE”).



Comstock Fuels offers advanced lignocellulosic biomass refining solutions that are now proven to produce renewable fuels at market-leading yields and carbon intensities, including ethanol, gasoline, renewable diesel, and sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”). Comstock Fuels’ processes are designed to be robust and highly-scalable to maximize optionality and throughput. These processes rely on modular integrations of mature process technologies with the flexibility to accept and fractionate all known species of woody biomass into intermediates for direct conversion into renewable fuels, including Comstock Fuels’ proprietary hydrodeoxygenated Bioleum Oil (“HBO”), which is qualified today for use in producing advanced renewable fuels under ASTM D1655. Comstock Fuels’ processes additionally incorporate variations of mature and widely-used hydroprocessing and cracking technologies to directly produce SAF and other advanced renewable fuels under D7566, subject to applicable approvals.

Comstock Fuels’ yields and carbon intensities generally vary based on feedstock selection and composition, site selection, and other factors. However, Comstock Fuels has now validated a baseline yield of 125 GGE and carbon intensity of 15 with a mixture of hardwood feedstock species, without emissions capture and conversion.

“Our validation of up to 125 GGE is a major achievement and a key prerequisite to the financing and construction of our recently announced 50,000 TPY commercial demonstration facility,” stated Corrado De Gasperis, Comstock’s executive chairman and chief executive officer.

Comstock Fuels is also currently evaluating modular integration of mature processes to capture and convert its biogenic carbon emissions into additional Bioleum derived fuels, thereby enabling increased yields approaching 150 GGE, or more than about 80% of the theoretical maximum yield from woody biomass.

“The achievements in our advanced renewable fuels solutions are the direct result and culmination of more than twenty years of research, development, and commercialization by our team,” added De Gasperis. “That work continues on, as we build and scale beyond our commercial demonstration facility, with a clear vision and plan to achieve cost parity with fossil fuels and thereby incentivize existing mobility supply chains to rapidly decarbonize global transportation. We look forward to finalizing the engineering and site selection for our commercial facility this year.”

About Comstock

Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) commercializes innovative technologies that contribute to global decarbonization by efficiently converting under-utilized natural resources, primarily, woody biomass into net zero renewable fuels, end-of-life metal extraction, and generative AI-enabled advanced materials synthesis and mineral discovery. To learn more, please visit www.comstock.inc.

