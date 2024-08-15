Cannabis Marketing Association partners with GetCannaFacts to elevate brand and retail marketers

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Marketing Association today announced its strategic partnership with GetCannaFacts, a newly launched educational marketing hub. The collaboration aims to equip brands and retailers with the resources needed to directly educate, inform, engage and attract new — often underserved — cannabis consumers.

“To improve the industry's bottom line, we aim to empower businesses to deliver tailored cannabis experiences for each type of consumer — from canna-averse to canna-connoisseurs — and perhaps most importantly, the canna-curious,” said Tatiyana Brooks, co-founder and communication director of GetCannaFacts. “Our mission is to provide marketers with data-driven insights that explicitly address consumers’ wants, limitations and aversions to cannabis and foster sustainable growth by reaching new consumers nationwide.”

As the cannabis landscape evolves, businesses face a multitude of challenges, including continuous regulatory complexities, increased interest rates and shifting consumer preferences. However, recent analysis shows 92% of public comments submitted to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration favored recategorizing cannabis as a Schedule III substance with medical use and a low potential for abuse. These findings present a new opportunity for businesses to educate and engage potential consumers who may be more receptive to cannabis products under a new, less restrictive classification.

Additionally, this year’s 4/20 generated a 25% increase in sales compared to 2023 and a 123% boost in purchases among first-time users. This exciting shift in consumer preferences highlights the need for responsible marketing strategies that reach beyond regular cannabis consumers and attract new, previously averse or curious audiences.

The collaboration between CMA and GetCannaFacts marks a notable milestone in one of the country’s fastest-growing industries, combining expertise, resources and a shared vision to elevate responsible cannabis marketing and consumer education. Through this relationship, GetCannaFacts emerges as a vital resource that grants marketers, researchers and business owners access to credible, peer-reviewed content that helps educate nascent consumers in newly legal and maturing markets.

“Cannabis retailers and brands have a deep desire to connect with and educate consumers about the facts concerning cannabis, but we constantly hear from our members about the difficulties of reaching the canna-curious and the canna-averse,” said Lisa Buffo, founder and CEO of Cannabis Marketing Association. “With cannabis marketers often working hard to dispel entrenched myths that have since been disproven, the GetCannaFacts platform makes accessing scientific data in an easy-to-read and understandable format simple for industry communicators.”

Access to GetCannaFacts is granted to CMA members for an additional $99 per year, providing them with another invaluable resource to stay informed and make data-driven decisions. Additionally, the GetCannaFacts site includes a CMA membership sign-up, allowing visitors to conveniently register for CMA membership directly on the GetCannaFacts platform, further streamlining access to industry-leading resources and expertise.

For more information about how CMA and GetCannaFacts empower cannabis marketers to drive sustainable industry growth, visit getcannafacts.com.

About Cannabis Marketing Association

Cannabis Marketing Association is a dynamic membership organization dedicated to advancing education and best practices for industry marketers. Through initiatives such as the Cannabis Marketing Summit, CMA fosters professional growth, community-building, and the establishment of marketing benchmarks, all aimed at promoting a positive perception of cannabis and its consumers. For more information about CMA, please visit thecannabismarketingassociation.com.

About GetCannaFacts

GetCannaFacts is an educational cannabis marketing resource serving brands and retailers across one of the country’s fastest-growing industries. Developed in collaboration with the Cannabis Marketing Association, GetCannaFacts provides a turnkey, low-cost program to showcase and promote responsible sales, marketing and business strategies for the cannabis industry. By equipping subscribers with the latest research, analytics, regulatory information and customized marketing materials, GetCannaFacts helps cannabis brands and retailers reach, inform, educate and attract canna-curious, canna-averse and newly legal consumers. With a focus on promoting responsible marketing practices, combating misinformation and supporting cannabis policy reform, GetCannaFacts liaises between its subscribers, research groups, public health associations, media and organizations impacting cannabis policy to deliver tailored cannabis experiences, attract underserved audiences and drive industry growth.

