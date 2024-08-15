Applied Systems Honored as a 2024 Global 5-Star Insurance Technology Provider by Insurance Business

Chicago, IL, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that the company was recognized as a Global 5-Star Insurance Technology Provider 2024 by Insurance Business. Applied received the award for its continued commitment to alleviating long-standing industry challenges through innovation and fully connecting the Digital Roundtrip of Insurance, delivering a seamless end-to-end experience for all stakeholders.

The IB Global 5-Star Insurance Technology Provider awards recognize and celebrate the ‘market-leading’ tech companies that have received the nod of approval from agents and brokers globally. To select the best insurance technology providers for 2024, Insurance Business enlisted some of the industry’s top experts. During a 15-week process, IB's research team conducted one-on-one interviews with brokers and surveyed thousands more within IB's global network to gain a keen understanding of what insurance professionals think about the current market offerings. At the end of the research period, 25 insurtech software were named 5-Star Insurance Technology Providers award winners.

“Applied’s continued inclusion on the Insurance Business Global 5-Star Insurance Technology Providers list demonstrates our commitment to investing in valuable, innovative solutions that create more connectivity between agencies, insurers and insureds,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “We are proud to provide technology that brings the industry closer together, creating simple, practical experiences at each stage of the insurance lifecycle.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.