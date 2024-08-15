Grady’s Garden® Salsas and Pasta Sauces Now Available at Meijer®

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grady’s Garden, an innovative food, nutrition, edutainment, and technology company, is proud to announce that it now offers its salsas and pasta sauces at Meijer.



Starting August 15, Grady’s Garden will introduce its two signature pasta sauce varieties at 11 Meijer Supercenter locations in the Grand Rapids area. Following this, on September 1, the brand’s three distinctive salsa varieties will be available at 264 Meijer locations in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin, making the products available throughout the Midwest.





“Partnering with one of the leading grocers in the Midwest allows us to offer delicious, healthy food options in a highly competitive market,” said Mike Wheeler, co-founder of Grady’s Garden. “This milestone significantly expands our reach within local communities.”

Grady’s Garden offers a range of salsas, available in Mild, Medium, and Hot, as well as two pasta sauces in Chunky and Marinara varieties. Each product is chef-crafted using locally sourced ingredients and is free from added sugars and artificial flavors, making them ideal for health-conscious consumers. By using natural ingredients like carrots and paprika, Grady’s Garden ensures a flavorful, wholesome experience without the excessive sugar and sodium found in many other products on the market.

The launch at Meijer will be accompanied by several in-store tasting demos and promotional events to introduce customers to the products.

Earlier this year, Grady’s Garden products debuted at multiple Fresh Thyme locations. They are also available at Meijer Bridge Street Market in Grand Rapids, Capitol City Market in Lansing, Woodward Corner and Rivertown Market locations in Detroit, as well as through the Grady’s Garden online store.

Founded in 2021, Grady’s Garden was established with the belief that fostering healthy habits in children will contribute to future communities that value nutrition, wellbeing, and positive social-emotional development.

Net proceeds from all food sales support Grady’s Classroom, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to educating elementary-aged children about healthy lifestyles and the importance of growing and eating vegetables through family and community gardening.

For more information, visit gradysgarden.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram. Discover delicious recipes using Grady’s Garden salsas and pasta sauces.



