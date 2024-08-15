Clevenio Raises Pre-Seed Round to Automate List Building and Account Research for B2B Sales Reps

Jyväskylä, Finland, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Clevenio, a B2B SaaS company, has successfully raised a pre-seed round to develop a sales intelligence software that automates the entire process of list building and account research for sales reps. The funding round was led by Gorilla Capital, with significant participation from Sofokus Ventures.

Solving Key Bottlenecks for B2B Sales Teams

Clevenio’s new approach to B2B sales has already garnered significant attention in the Nordics, especially in Finland. With this funding, the company aims to make its key features available to larger markets.

“We have already seen locally that our approach to sales can more than double the results compared to traditional sales software tools. Our automated data and research products, combined with outreach functionalities, are already delivering great results in the Nordics. We are excited to start building these capabilities for larger markets as well,” says CEO Aleksi Halsas.

Future Plans and Growth Trajectory

After securing the pre-seed round Clevenio will now focus on building an internationally competitive solution, specifically designed to make B2B sales teams more efficient. The funding round enables Clevenio to significantly accelerate the development of their product for larger markets.

Comments from the investors

“When investing in companies, we want to see that the team has identified a significant problem worth solving. Clevenio has found a major pain point for B2B sales teams and is building a solution that could greatly impact on B2B sales effectiveness. We are excited to support the team on its path forward,” says Ami Rubinstein, Venture Partner at Gorilla Capital.

“Now that the market is starting to be oversupplied in terms of content marketing, the efficiency of sales operations is getting more and more important. We invested in Clevenio because they have a new kind of solution for making salespeople’s day to day work more efficient” – Teemu Malinen, Sofokus Ventures

“Manual list building and research remain significant time sinks in B2B sales. Although there are many databases and other solutions attempting to address this, what Clevenio is building is truly different.” – Aki Hokkanen, Global Head of Sales @Howspace



You can read more about clevenio at https://clevenio.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/clevenio-raises-pre-seed-round-to-automate-list-building-and-account-research-for-b2b-sales-reps/