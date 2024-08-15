C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Testing Research Report 2024-2029

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Testing Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The C-Reactive Protein (CRP) testing market was valued at US$1.953 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.43% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$2.293 billion by 2029.



Numerous opportunities exist in the market, including the growing application of these tests, point-of-care testing, increased population coverage, and increased healthcare awareness, particularly in developing countries.





The market is expected to grow due to increased funds provided by the government to academic research institutions and individuals. Market growth is further anticipated to be supported by various initiatives by international organizations, including WHO and NIH, that aim to prevent and treat chronic disorders such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases.



Globally, the market for C-reactive protein tests will grow because of the rising prevalence of inflammatory disorders, the increasing prevalence of endometriosis in women, and technological advancements in diagnostic tests. A large number of chronic diseases, including lupus, ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and others, are thought to be triggered by chronic inflammation.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2016 report, it is estimated that by 2040, approximately 78 million (26%) of US adults aged 18 and up will have arthritis. Furthermore, this market's growth would be challenged by the lack of public awareness.



An increase in cardiovascular disease is anticipated to surge the C-reactive protein (CRP) testing market growth.



It is urgently necessary to develop a quick and accurate method for diagnosing cardiovascular diseases, given their high prevalence. CRP can, therefore, be used to detect CVD due to the development of atherosclerosis, in which cholesterol is deposited inside blood vessel walls, leading to inflammation. As a result, CRP levels are higher in patients with cardiovascular disease.



Consequently, these CRP assays can detect low CRP levels, which are sensitive. Because cardiovascular diseases are increasingly prevalent, researchers are likely to pursue evaluations of CRP for cardiovascular disorders. According to the World Heart Federation, coronary heart disease is the leading cause of death in the world. There are an estimated 3.8 million males and 3.4 million females who die of coronary heart disease every year. More than 80% of deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries.



Additionally, approximately 356,000 cardiac arrests occur in the U.S. outside of hospitals every year, of which 90% are fatal, according to data from the American Heart Association 2019. It is for this reason that clinicians are increasingly implementing CRP testing. Hence, these factors combined are causing the cardiovascular diseases segment to grow at a steady pace over the forecast period.



Many research and development projects are conducted by universities and other organizations. For example, a group of researchers from the University of Hong Kong has developed a real-time, flexible sensing device that can directly measure CRP blood levels. With this sensor, inflammation testing is 30 times faster than usual. Incidents such as these are a major factor contributing to the C-reactive protein testing market growth.



Technological improvements in regular CRP tests are expected to propel the market growth.



Over time, CRP has developed into a flexible diagnostic tool for determining systemic inflammatory disorders. Advances in nanomaterials and electroanalytical chemistry have led to the creation of CRP tests with higher sensitivity and specificity. CRP testing has advanced to include CRP-based enzymatic tests using modern electrochemical biosensors, gradually replacing classical antigen-antibody interactions.



Electrochemical sensors are used in the development of a highly sensitive, portable detection system based on ZnS nanoparticles, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor/bipolar junction transistor, aptamer, silicon nanowire, vertical flow immunoassay, field emission transmitter, and other nanomaterials.



Ultrasensitive CRP level analysis should be possible in much less time with future advancements in multidisciplinary approaches. Thus, CRP testing methods for diagnosing systemic inflammatory illnesses would be used by more individuals. New CRP identification chemicals and materials that facilitate the creation of sensing platforms also present a lot of prospects in the CRP testing market.



Market Restraints:

High cost and low public awareness could hinder market growth.



CRP testing instruments, however, are expensive. High costs will constrain the market during the given period. The lack of qualified professionals in the field will also hinder the market for CRP tests during the given period. In addition, low public awareness about the CRP test, as well as its low specificity in diagnosing a particular disease, are expected to restrain the market's growth.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 124 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Medix Biochemica

Biolab

Abbott

Novus Biologicals, LLC

Cenogenics Corporation

Salimetrics, LLC

Randox Laboratories Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Trinity Biotech

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Immunoturbidimetric method

ELISA

Chemiluminescence

Spectrometry

By Application

Cardiovascular Diseases

Cancer

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Lupus

Others

By End Users

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centres

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Others

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Indonesia

Japan

Others

