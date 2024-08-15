Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breakfast Cereals Global Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Breakfast Cereals industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2018-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The breakfast cereals market consists of retail sales of hot cereals and ready-to-eat cereals. Hot cereals segment consists of traditional products (e.g. porridge oats), instant mixes and ready-to-heat products. Ready-to-eat cereals segment consists of children's breakfast cereals and family breakfast cereals such as, flakes, muesli and other RTE cereals. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes.

The global Breakfast cereals market had total revenues of $36.22 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% between 2018 and 2023.

Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.9% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 5.26 billion kilograms in 2023.

The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.8% for the five-year period 2023 - 2028, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $45.89 billion by the end of 2028.

Key Questions Answered:

What was the size of the global breakfast cereals market by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the global breakfast cereals market in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global breakfast cereals market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

Who are the top competitors in the global breakfast cereals market?

Report Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global breakfast cereals market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global breakfast cereals market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key breakfast cereals market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global breakfast cereals market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Companies Profiled:

Associated British Foods

Bagrrys India Limited

Calbee Inc

Colussi SpA

CPW SA

Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel

General Mills Inc

Grupo Industrial Vida

Kellanova

Marico Ltd

Nestle SA

Nissin Foods Holdings Co Ltd

PepsiCo Inc

Post Holdings Inc

Taisun Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Tiger Brands Ltd

Viz Branz Pte Ltd



