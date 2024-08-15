Auddia to Present at August 20th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

BOULDER, CO, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) (NASDAQ:AUUDW) (“Auddia” or the “Company”), a proprietary AI platform for audio identification and classification and related technologies, reinventing how consumers engage with AM/FM radio, podcasts, and other audio content, today announced that it will be presenting at the upcoming Virtual Investor Summit on August 20, 2024. Investors may request a one-on-one meeting with management by registering here: https://investorsummitgroup.com .



Event: Q3 Investor Summit

Date: August 20, 2024

Presentation Time: 4:30 PM ET

Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3062/51129

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia, through its proprietary AI platform for audio identification and classification and related technologies, is reinventing how consumers engage with AM/FM radio, podcasts, and other audio content. Auddia’s flagship audio superapp, called faidr, brings two industry firsts to the audio-streaming landscape: subscription-based, ad-free listening on any AM/FM radio station and podcasts with interactive digital feeds that support deeper stories and open untapped revenue streams to podcasters. faidr also delivers exclusive content and playlists, and showcases exciting new artists, hand-picked by curators and DJs. Both differentiated offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit: www.auddia.com