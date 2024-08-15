Air Canada Vacations Invites Canadians to Share Their Vacation Mood

MONTREAL, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada Vacations is thrilled to announce the launch of its ‘Vacation Mood’ fall/winter brand campaign. The social-first campaign was designed to put Canadian travellers at the forefront by inviting them to share their vacation mood on social media with the hashtag #MyVacationMood and tagging @aircanadavacations for a chance to be featured on Air Canada Vacations’ social channels. The campaign aims to create a travel community of real people on real vacations, exchanging and sharing unique travel experiences.



“We want to inspire Canadians to dream about their next vacation by inviting them to have a voice in our campaign,” said Nino Montagnese, Vice President at Air Canada Vacations. “By creating authentic, emotional connections through travel, we celebrate the way it makes us feel and brings us together.”

The campaign, which runs from August 15 – September 8, 2024, includes digital and social media, a ‘My Vacation Mood’ contest, and out-of-home media placements in key cities across the country, each depicting a series of playful vacation moods and moments.

“When you consider that travel planning is often inspired by social media and recommendations from friends and family, it seemed like a natural fit to ask Canadians to share their vacation moods so that others can discover new adventures, destinations, and unique travel experiences,” said Selma Filali, Senior Director of Marketing & E-Commerce at Air Canada Vacations.

The campaign also unveils Air Canada Vacations new 2024/2025 Digital Sun Guide that features a curated collection of all-inclusive travel packages and sun getaways. With over 600 options to choose from, Canadians looking to escape the cold are sure to find the perfect destination to suit their travel style and budget. To celebrate the launch, Air Canada Vacations is also inviting Canadians to enter for a chance to win a one-week, all-inclusive trip to the beautiful Riviera Maya, known for its lush landscape and stunning beaches. Complete contest details here.

