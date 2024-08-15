Questex’s Digital Signage Experience 2024 to Feature Keynote by Taco Bell’s Chief Digital & Technology Officer Dane Mathews

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE), the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, today announces Taco Bell Chief Digital & Technology Officer Dane Mathews will present a keynote at DSE on December 8 titled “Innovating Experience: Taking a Bold Approach to Customer Connection in QSR and Beyond.”



He will explore the evolution of breakthrough omni-channel experiences centered around driving customer loyalty and brand engagement. Additionally, he will share how Taco Bell is leveraging its innovative spirit to reimagine how technology is used within their restaurants and beyond and how to harness the power of collaboration to develop a new breed of restaurant experiences.

At Taco Bell, Mathews leads enterprise digital CX & technology strategy including experience strategy & design, loyalty, customer relationship management (CRM), commerce, data analytics/automation, and foundational technologies. His team leverages Taco Bell’s cultural & brand leadership capabilities to deliver holistic, powerful experiences that create lasting connections with consumers and team members. In addition, Mathews leads Taco Bell’s digital transformation leveraging agile approaches and automation to accelerate Taco Bell’s enterprise growth agenda.

“We’re thrilled that Dane Mathews is joining the DSE 2024 program,” said David Drain, Director, Event Programs, DSE. “We’ve been following Taco Bell’s transformation and their approach to driving engagement through innovation. This presentation will be a fascinating look at how technology and omnichannel execution is changing everything.”

“At Taco Bell, innovation is ingrained in our DNA,” said Dane Mathews, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Taco Bell. “I’m looking forward to exploring how the brand reimagines technology to improve and evolve the consumer and team member experience, driving loyalty and brand engagement.”

DSE takes place December 7-10, 2024, in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Early bird registration ends August 19. Learn more and register at https://www.digitalsignageexperience.com .

DSE is co-located with Live Design International (LDI) , which unites the global entertainment design and technology communities. Learn more here .

