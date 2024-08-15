The Advertising Research Foundation Announces Finalists for 2024 David Ogilvy Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Advertising Research Foundation (ARF), today announced the finalists for the 2024 David Ogilvy Awards . The winners will be celebrated at a reception and dinner following ARF’s third annual Creative Effectiveness Conference on Thursday, September 26th at the Tribeca Rooftop in New York City.



The awards honor the legacy of the late David Ogilvy, known as the “father of advertising,” and founder of the Ogilvy agency, by recognizing the visionary belief in the power of research to drive impactful creativity. These awards highlight excellence in research- and insights-driven advertising across Spotlight Categories such as Best Brand Transformation, Best Consumer Experience and Social Responsibility, as well as verticals including B2B, Travel and Multicultural.

This year’s finalists - which include Lexus TX, Verizon, Estée Lauder, Bank of America, Dunkin’ and more - were carefully selected by a jury of researchers, marketers and consumer insights experts.

"Insights-driven research continues to be essential for delivering advertising campaigns that resonate," said Scott McDonald, CEO and President at the ARF, “and that thread connecting the insight to the actual creative is what’s special about the David Ogilvy Awards.”

The awards ceremony is sponsored by Ipsos, TikTok, and MarketCast. Each award category will have Gold, Silver, and Bronze distinctions, with the top campaign of the Gold finalists receiving the Grand Ogilvy Award.

To view the full list of finalists for each category and to register for this two-part event, please visit https://thearf.org/arf-events/david-ogilvy-award-finalists-2024 .

About the Advertising Research Foundation

Founded in 1936, the Advertising Research Foundation (ARF) has emerged as the preeminent authority on unbiased quality in advertising, media, and marketing research. With over 400 member companies, the ARF's powerful knowledge, unified standards, and best practices have proven invaluable time and again. The ARF continues to drive continuous improvement in advertising and marketing practices by fostering collaboration and innovation, shaping the industry's future.

In today's rapidly changing technology landscape, the ARF remains committed to providing accurate information, setting industry standards, and promoting transparency. For more information, visit www.thearf.org