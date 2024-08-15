Questex’s IECSC Florida, the Premier Event for Wellness Education, to Offer Over 85 Hours of Content This October

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Florida, the most influential gathering of spa and wellness professionals in the Southeast, and presented by American Spa, unveiled its conference program today, which includes 34 curated conference classes and 60 exhibitor-led product focused education sessions that total over 85 hours of content. The event will be held at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, October 13-14, 2024.



“This industry continues to change at lightning speed, and we want to make sure we’re curating content that keeps our audience ahead of the curve, while still addressing the day-to-day needs of their businesses,” said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Event & Partnerships Director, Beauty & Spa for Questex. “More than 60% of our educators are new to the IECSC conference program, bringing with them the latest technology and the most innovative ideas to help spa professionals at any level grow their businesses.”

The conference program addresses trending topics around comprehensive wellness including gut health, hormone care and lymphatic drainage, in addition to skills-based workshops related to treating melanated skin, chemical peels and brow enhancements. Other programs include new ways to increase ticket prices, how to diversify menu offering, classes on waxing, IV therapies and lashes. All of these sessions and more fall under the following tracks: Business Management, Client Relationships & Retail Growth, Esthetics, Holistic Health & Wellness, Makeup and Beauty enhancements, Medical Spa & Spa Technology and Social Media & Marketing.

Featured conference classes:

View full curated conference schedule here.



Noteworthy speakers presenting include:

Savanna Boda - Med Spa Owner, Savanna Boda Aesthetics Licensed medical Aesthetician and acne specialist based in Dallas, Texas with a cult following of 363,000 on Instagram Back by popular demand, following a sold-out class at IECSC Florida 2023

- Med Spa Owner, Savanna Boda Aesthetics Pamela R. Springer, LE, LEI, CLT, SME – CEO, Global Skin Solutions Author and curriculum developer who specializes in skin of color and educating the medical community and licensed practitioners how to provide treatments for diverse skin tones.

– CEO, Global Skin Solutions Dr. Erin Madigan-Fleck NMD,LE, LEI – Naturopathic Physician & Esthetician, Dermaeducationtv.com Extensive academic and practical training in natural health, nutrition, naturopathy, dermatology, and alternative medicine.



– Naturopathic Physician & Esthetician, Dermaeducationtv.com Michael Razzano – Medical Aesthetician, Philly Facial Plastic Surgery & Medspa

Acne specialist and social media influencer. Highly requested speaker and social media influencer by 2023 attendees.



– Medical Aesthetician, Philly Facial Plastic Surgery & Medspa

View full speaker lineup here.

Each curated conference class requires an additional fee and includes the unlimited, 2-Day Exhibit Hall pass. Attendees who purchase three or more classes will save $25; those who purchase six or more, will save $100.

View the full curated conference schedule here.

Exhibitor Led, Product Focused Education

Since specializing is one way for spa professionals to stay at the top of their game, attendees can also participate in over 50 complimentary exhibitor presentations through the Product Focused Education (PFE) program. Each class offers a deep dive into a specific product or service, giving attendees expert brand knowledge that they can leverage in their businesses. These classes are all included free with the 2-Day Exhibit Hall pass and do not require an additional fee.

View all Product Focused Education here.

The Studio Stage

Located on the Exhibit Hall floor, guests will be treated to an incredible lineup of high-caliber speakers, in-depth demonstrations, and intimate discussions, all included with the Exhibit Hall pass, for no additional fee.

View all Studio Stage presentations here.

Continuing Education

Attendees can take advantage of two free opportunities to earn continuing education hours, courtesy of WU Aesthetics. To claim these benefits, valued at nearly $40, attendees must stop by the WU Aesthetics booth #106.



10-Hour Continuing Education (CE) for Cosmetology Professionals - a $20.99 value. (#0501529)

4-Hour Initial HIV/AIDs Continuing Education for Cosmetology Professionals - a $18.99 value. (#0501532)

Make It a Weekend and Take the Brightline – Save 25%

The Palm Beach County Convention Center is located just over a mile away from the exquisite clear waters of beautiful Palm Beach, and directly across the street from Rosemary Square, offering incredible shopping and dining, and the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. Organizers encourage attendees to come early and make it a weekend to experience this gorgeous destination before engaging at the event.

To sweeten the deal, IECSC Florida is offering a 25% discount off Brightline train tickets for convenient transportation from Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando to the West Palm Beach train station located less than a mile from the Convention Center. Click here for hotel and train information.

Register to Attend

IECSC Florida takes place October 13-14 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Register here. Register as a group of four or more to save $20 off total registration. Conference passes include 2-Day Exhibit Hall access. Media may register to attend here.

For sponsorship and exhibit opportunities, click here.

Upcoming Events

Additional networking and educational opportunities for spa, beauty and wellness professionals will take place as follows:

IBS and IECSC New York , March 23-25, 2025 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. Visit and ibsnewyork.com and iecscnewyork.com for more information.

, March 23-25, 2025 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. Visit and ibsnewyork.com and iecscnewyork.com for more information. IBS and IECSC Las Vegas, June 21-23, 2025, West Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada. Ibslasvegas.com and iecsclasvegas.com for more information.

Stay connected with IECSC Florida on Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About IECSC

Produced by Questex, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, cosmetologists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and presented by America Spa, IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

