AI for Communicators Virtual Online Certificate Series: Creating A Roadmap for AI-Enabled Communications, Improving Communications Workflows, and Driving Change in your Organization

Design And Implement Internal Communications for All Employees, Including Remote and Offline Workers

Use Tech to Boost Engagement Across Dispersed Teams

Create Impactful Messages That Grab Attention

Measure Communication Impact Using Data and Refine Strategies

Tackle Common Communication Hurdles Like Language Barriers

Foster Transparency and Open Dialogue in Company Culture

Compare Strategies with Industry Standards

Experiment With Creative Tactics Like Gamification and Social Media for Employee Engagement

Event dates are non-consecutive dates

Wednesday, October 2 2024

Wednesday, October 9 2024

Wednesday, October 16 2024

Agenda:

Part 1 - Oct 2 2024

Chairperson's Welcome Jennifer Jones-Mitchell, Founder Human Driven AI

Case Study: Transforming Internal Communications with AI with Chatbots and Virtual Assistants Anndria Flores, Program Manager - Communications for Managed Services & Renewals CDW

Case Study: AI-Driven Analytics for Employee Engagement Karen Trewin, Senior Director, Enterprise Communications Services Mayo Clinic

Case Study: AI-Powered Workflow Automation: Improving Internal Communication Efficiency

Interactive Workshop: Harnessing AI for Enhanced Internal Communication Jennifer Jones-Mitchell, Founder Human Driven AI

Panel: Transforming Internal Communications with AI: Insights from Industry Leaders Dayna Lovelady, Digital Communications Specialist II The Christian Broadcasting Network

Parting Thoughts, Q&A, Biggest Take-Aways!

Part 2 - Oct 9 2024

Chairperson's Welcome Jennifer Jones-Mitchell, Founder Human Driven AI

Case Study: The Role of AI in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiatives Sarah Knipper, Senior Manager, Communications Paramount Maddy Del Monte, VP of Transformation, OCTO, AI Ops. Paramount

Case Study: AI-Powered Content Curation: Strategies for Effective Knowledge Sharing

Case Study: AI Ethics and Governance in Corporate Communications: Navigating the Ethical Landscape

Interactive Workshop: AI and Inclusion: Navigating Bias in Corporate Communication Stephanie Worrell, CEO Sedulo

Panel: Exploring AI Applications in Communication Ethics and Multiculturalism

Parting Thoughts, Q&A, Biggest Take-Aways!

Part 3 - Oct 16 2024

Day 3 Kick Off & Chairperson Address Jennifer Jones-Mitchell, Founder Human Driven AI

Case Study: From Data to Insights: How AI is Revolutionizing Corporate Reporting Lonya (Loni) D. French, Associate Director, Internal Communications Consumer Reports

Case Study: Data-Driven Storytelling: How AI is Revolutionizing Content Creation

Case Study: Creating A Roadmap For AI-Enabled Communications, Improving Communications Workflows, And Driving Change in Your Organization

Interactive Workshop: Unleashing the Power of AI in Communication Strategy

Panel: AI and the Future of Corporate Communication

Key Takeaways, Conference Wrap-Up

