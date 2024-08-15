THREE Business Insurance Provides Valuable Insights into Insurance for Cleaning Companies and Janitorial Services

Omaha, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleaning and janitorial services insurance is essential for companies that maintain buildings. These businesses face various risks that can create large, unexpected expenses, so they need coverage for their people, property, and operations.

However, owners are busy people who may not have time to research several policy types to determine which they need. THREE recognizes that dilemma and offers cleaning and janitorial services insurance in onecomprehensive policy that addresses common risks faced by these businesses.

If you’re a cleaning company or janitorial services provider that needs insurance, you can get a quote now.

If you still have questions, this article describes how to get coverage, what to expect from a small business insurance policy, and other important topics for owners. It’s a helpful resource that describes what you should expect from your cleaning business insurance policy and addresses other essential topics for business owners.

How does insurance for a cleaning company protect employees?

No business owner wants to see one of their employees stuck with significant medical expenses if injured on the job. They also want to avoid being liable for on-the-job injuries.

A cleaning business insurance policy from THREE includes Workers’ Compensation Insurance. This coverage helps pay bills for medical care associated with work-related injuries. Just as important to many families, it can also help pay for lost wages as an employee recovers.

Are all companies required to have Workers’ Comp insurance? Generally speaking, most companies with employees must have Workers’ Compensation Insurance.

How does insurance for a janitorial business protect company property?

A THREE policy protects your janitorial business property in a few ways. If a storm hits and damages or destroys your cleaning supplies and equipment, property insurance can help pay for repairs and replacement. Storm damage is just one of many possible risks. There are countless ways your business can suffer property damage. One major benefit of an insurance policy from THREE is that you don’t have to list or name all the property risks you face. The policy covers the most common types of property damage that affect businesses like yours.

Another way THREE protects your property is through our policy’s commercial auto coverage. It applies to company-owned or company-leased vehicles and can pay for expenses like:

Accidental liability: Imagine one of your employees is at fault in an accident involving another vehicle. The injured driver of that car sues your business for the cost of their vehicle repairs and medical care. Insurance for janitorial businesses can cover those expenses.

Towing reimbursement: If your vehicle is inoperable after a collision and must be towed to a repair facility, your THREE policy can pay that cost.

If your vehicle is inoperable after a collision and must be towed to a repair facility, your THREE policy can pay that cost. Collision damage: Let’s say it will cost $2,500 to repair accident damage to the van you drive to worksites. Here again, insurance for janitorial businesses can pay this bill.

A policy from THREE provides financial protection from many commercial auto risks.

How does insurance for cleaning services protect my operations?

A THREE policy for cleaning services protects your operations in many ways. One is that the policy can cover mistakes by your team members. Cleaning and janitorial work involves countless variables. Each client has a unique facility, may require different cleaning products, and has preferences for how tasks should be performed. It’s a lot to remember, so it’s no surprise that employees occasionally make mistakes.

Imagine that your team member uses the wrong cleaning solution on a client’s custom-made desk and damages the finish. It might be very costly to repair and even more expensive to replace. Fortunately, if the client sues your business, the liability protection in a THREE policy can pay the resulting legal expenses, including defense costs and damages.

Employees stealing from clients is another potential issue for cleaning and janitorial companies. Despite your best efforts to hire honest, trustworthy employees, there is always the risk that one of them will take something from a client. If that occurs and a client sues your business, THREE’s liability coverage can pay for your legal defense and other expenses.

There’s another issue that is increasingly important to cleaning and janitorial business owners today: cyberattacks. If hackers gain access to your computers and steal sensitive information (customer credit card data, for example), you’ll be relieved to know that your THREE policy automatically includes Cyber Liability Insurance. It can cover the expenses of data breaches and other cyberattacks.

Cleaning and janitorial services insurance provides peace of mind

If you manage a facility and oversee contracts with cleaning or janitorial service providers, it’s reassuring to know that the company you hire is backed by Berkshire Hathaway. Facility managers like hearing that their service provider has insurance from THREE. Accidents happen, but having insurance from a trusted provider means a cleaning or janitorial company can address them quickly.

Risk management professionals also like working with cleaning and janitorial companies insured by THREE. These experts know risks are unavoidable. Service providers should make every effort to avoid mistakes, property damage, and other incidents, but what matters as much or more to risk managers is how quickly and fully a cleaning or janitorial company can address them.

What does cleaning and janitorial insurance cost?

Cleaning and janitorial insurance costs vary based on multiple factors. You can get a quote quickly and easily online whenever it’s convenient for you.

If you choose to buy a THREE policy, you’ll know you’re getting more coverage in a single policy than any other small business policy.

THREE can also help you modify your coverage if your business changes and you need higher policy limits or other changes.

Get financial protection for your business today

Your cleaning or janitorial services business could go months or years without an incident. Or one of your team members could make a costly mistake tomorrow.

The sooner you have an insurance policy from THREE, the better. We make it easy to get coverage. Get a quote today and sleep better tonight.

