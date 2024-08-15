PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

15 August 2024

PayPoint plc (the "Company")

Notification of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility (“PDMR”)

Vesting of Restricted Share Plan

The Company announces that, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint Restricted Share Plan (“RSP”), the conditional share award granted on 13 August 2021 to the PDMRs listed below vested on 14 August 2024, having achieved the required performance conditions.

PDMR Number of conditional shares granted



Dividend equivalent shares accrued Gross number of shares vesting Number of shares cash settled to cover taxes due Net Vested shares Number of shares sold Simon Coles 7,131 1,251 8,382 3,938 4,444 0 Ben Ford 6,735 1,181 7,916 3,720 4,196 4,196 Mark Latham 4,754 834 5,588 2,626 2,962 2,962 Tanya Murphy 6,339 1,111 7,450 3,500 3,950 0 Katy Wilde 5,902 1,036 6,938 3,260 3,678 0 Nicholas Wiles 27,931 4,915 32,846 15,433 17,413 0

Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme

The Company announces that on 14 August 2024, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint PLC Deferred Bonus Plan (“DBP”'), the awards granted on 13 August 2021 to the PDMRs listed below vested on 14 August 2024, having achieved the required continuous employment condition.

PDMR Number of shares granted



Dividend equivalent shares accrued Gross number of shares vesting Number of shares cash settled to cover taxes due Net Vested shares Number of shares sold Simon Coles 2,132 371 2,503 1,176 1,327 0 Ben Ford 3,160 550 3,710 1,743 1,967 1,967 Tanya Murphy 2,084 362 2,446 1,149 1,297 0 Josephine Toolan 1,664 288 1,952 917 1,035 0 Katy Wilde 3,689 644 4,333 2,035 2,298 0 Nicholas Wiles 19,785 3,479 23,264 10,931 12,333 0

Settlement arrangements

As shown above, shares have been cash settled to cover income tax and national insurance contributions due on vesting. The share price on release was £6.86 per share.

The Net Vested share RSP and DBP awards were satisfied by the issue of 79,369 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company (the “New Ordinary Shares”). The New Ordinary Shares have been admitted to trading on the main market pursuant to the Company’s existing block listing admission facility.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,423,141 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,423,141 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

Enquiries:



PayPoint Plc

Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7542031173

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer

+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name 1. Simon Coles 2. Benjamin Ford 3. Mark Latham 4. Tanya Murphy 5. Katy Wilde 6. Nicholas Wiles 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR Chief Executive b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence



ISIN: GB00B02QND93 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of conditional share awards under the Company’s RSP. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume(s) 1. £6.86 8,382 2. £6.86 7,916 3. £6.86 5,588 4. £6.86 7,450 5. £6.86 6,938 6. £6.86 32,846 d) Aggregated information Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate

Price(s) Aggregate Total 1. 8,382 £6.86 £57,500.52 2. 7,916 £6.86 £54,303.76 3. 5,588 £6.86 £38,333.68 4. 7,450 £6.86 £51,107.00 5. 6,938 £6.86 £47,594.68 6. 32,846 £6.86 £225,323.56 e) Date of the transaction 14 August 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name 1. Benjamin Ford 2. Mark Latham 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence



ISIN: GB00B02QND93



b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Net Vested shares awarded under the Company’s RSP. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume(s) 1. £6.86 4,196 2. £6.86 2,962 d) Aggregated information Aggregate Total 1. £ 28,784.56 2. £ 20,319.32 e) Date of the transaction 14 August 2024 f) Place of the transaction XLON





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Simon Coles Benjamin Ford Tanya Murphy Josephine Toolan Katy Wilde Nicholas Wiles 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR Chief Executive b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence



ISIN: GB00B02QND93



b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards under the Company’s DBP.



c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume(s) 1. £6.86 2,503 2. £6.86 3,710 3. £6.86 2,446 4. £6.86 1,952 5. £6.86 4,333 6. £6.86 23,264 d) Aggregated information Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate

Price(s) Aggregate Total 1. 2,503 £6.86 £17,170.58 2. 3,710 £6.86 £25,450.60 3. 2,446 £6.86 £16,779.56 4. 1,952 £6.86 £13,390.72 5. 4,333 £6.86 £29,724.38 6. 23,264 £6.86 £159,591.04 e) Date of the transaction 14 August 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue



