Laboratory-Developed Tests (LDTs) World Market Forecast Report to 2028, with Coverage of the Effects of the FDA's New "Medical Devices: Laboratory Developed Tests" Rule, Passed in April 2024

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Market for Laboratory-Developed Tests (LDTs), 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive study delves into the dynamic landscape of LDTs, exploring both the services market and the market for test products sold to clinical laboratories.

The Worldwide Market for Laboratory-Developed Tests includes a comprehensive analysis of the effects of the FDA's new "Medical Devices: Laboratory Developed Tests" rule, passed in April 2024, which subjects LDTs to significantly greater regulatory oversight.

Inclusion Criteria for LDTs:

2023-2024: LDTs are defined as tests developed by laboratories for their own use, distinct from regulated in vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits manufactured by diagnostic companies.

LDTs are defined as tests developed by laboratories for their own use, distinct from regulated in vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits manufactured by diagnostic companies. From 2025: LDTs are considered IVDs in the U.S. market, subject to phased-in regulations.

Key Points:



Scope and Methodology:

Market data is provided in U.S. dollars for 2023-2028.

Revenues of key market players are analyzed for the preceding three years.

Two Interrelated Markets:

Clinical laboratory services utilizing LDTs.

Products (platforms and consumables) sold to clinical laboratories for LDT development.

Global Coverage with Regional Focus:

Developed regions (United States, Japan, Western Europe) dominate LDT performance.

Focus on Major Clinical Disease Segments

Infectious Disease

Oncology LDT Services Market

Genetic Testing

Product Sales Approach:

Market data reflects factory sales to end users, considering instrumentation costs embedded in per-test prices.

LDTs: Transforming Healthcare:

Exciting assays with potential to revolutionize healthcare delivery.

AI in LDT Development

Discussion of the pivotal role AI could in revolutionizing the way LDT tests are developed, validated, and utilized in clinical settings, particularly in data analysis, assay design, quality control, result interpretation, and regulatory considerations

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic:

Historical "home-brew" or "in-house" LDTs have evolved into high-risk, complex tests.

SARS-CoV-2 testing highlights their critical role.

Defining LDTs:

Broader definition includes all clinical tests developed by laboratories for their own use, beyond the FDA's narrower view.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET OVERVIEW LDT Services Market Analysis LDT Products Market Analysis

MARKET DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES FACING LDT MARKET

FUTURE PROSPECTS IN THE LABORATORY-DEVELOPMENT TEST MARKET New FDA Regulation in 2024 LDT Business Landscape



CHAPTER 2: INTRODUCTION

LABORATORY-DEVELOPED TESTS VERSUS IN VITRO DIAGNOSTIC TESTS LDTs IVDs

WHY DO LABORATORIES USE LABORATORY-DEVELOPED TESTS?

LABORATORY-DEVELOPED TEST MARKETS - CLINICAL LABORATORIES PERFORMING LABORATORY-DEVELOPED TESTS VERSUS INSTRUMENT AND REAGENT MANUFACTURERS

CHAPTER 3: LABORATORY DEVELOPED TESTS - OVERVIEW

WHAT IS A LABORATORY-DEVELOPED TEST? Regulatory Approval and LDTs

OTHER IMPORTANT TERMINOLOGY General purpose reagent: Analyte specific reagent (ASR):

USE OF DIAGNOSTIC TECHNOLOGIES AS LABORATORY-DEVELOPED TESTS Chemistry Tests Immunoassays Histology Stains Immunohistochemistry Flow Cytometry Karyotyping In Situ Hybridization Polymerase Chain Reaction and Other Nucleic Acid Amplification Technologies Analysis of Gene Expression Patterns (Gene Signatures) Microarrays Protein Microarrays DNA Microarrays Chromosomal Microarrays Tissue Microarrays Mass Spectrometry Sequencing Other Technologies



CHAPTER 4: CLINICAL APPLICATIONS WHERE LABORATORY-DEVELOPED TESTS ARE USED

INFECTIOUS DISEASE

Syndromic Testing

ONCOLOGY Hereditary Risk of Cancer Cancer Screening Diagnosis, Prognosis, Treatment Decisions (Personalized Medicine) in Cancer Care

GENETIC TESTING Testing for Risk of Disease - Moving Beyond Cancer Chromosome Analysis and Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Testing for Inherited Disorders (Prenatal Testing, Postnatal Testing, Carrier Screening) Cystic Fibrosis Thrombophilia Ashkenazi Jewish Genetic Panel Other Inherited Disorders Caused by a Single Gene Mutation Mitochondrial Disease Newborn Screening Other Genetic Testing Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing

PHARMACOGENOMICS

MASS SPECTROMETRY-BASED TESTS FOR SMALL MOLECULES

OTHER LABORATORY DEVELOPED TEST APPLICATIONS

CHAPTER 5: MARKET DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES - LABORATORY DEVELOPED TESTS

REGULATION OF LABORATORY-DEVELOPED TESTS: U.S. AND OUTSIDE THE U.S. United States FDA Emergency Use Authorization Historical Position Changes Resulting from COVID Pandemic New 2024 Regulations and Implications Europe Directive 98/79/EC Rest of World

TECHNOLOGY Status of FDA-approved and CE-marked Tests AI in LDT Development

CLINICAL MARKET DRIVERS

COMPETITION

PERSONALIZED MEDICINE AND COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS

REIMBURSEMENT The Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA) Association for Molecular Pathology

MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERINGS (IPOS) AND FINANCINGS

FUTURE PROSPECTS Conversion from CLIA Lab Services Offerings to IVD Kits



CHAPTER 6: LABORATORY-DEVELOPED TEST MARKET ANALYSIS - CLINICAL LABORATORIES PERFORMING LDTS

WORLDWIDE LABORATORY DEVELOPED TESTING SERVICE MARKET The Number of LDTs on the Market Small versus Large Volume

LDT SERVICES MARKET BY SEGMENT

LDT Services Market by Geography

ONCOLOGY LABORATORY DEVELOPED TESTING SERVICES MARKET LDT Services Market for Oncology by Segment Hereditary Risk of Cancer Testing Services Marke Cancer Screening Services Market Diagnosis, Prognosis, Treatment Decisions (Personalized Medicine) in Cancer Care Geographical Distribution of the Oncology Laboratory-Developed Test Service Market

GENETIC TESTING LABORATORY-DEVELOPED TESTING SERVICES MARKET LDT Genetic Test Market by Segment LDT Genetic Testing LDT Market by Geography

INFECTIOUS DISEASE LABORATORY DEVELOPED TESTING SERVICES MARKET Markets for LDTs for Infectious Disease Detection and Microbiology LDT Infectious Disease Services Market by Geography

MARKET FOR OTHER LABORATORY-DEVELOPED TESTS

CHAPTER 7: LABORATORY-DEVELOPED TEST MARKET ANALYSIS - INSTRUMENT AND REAGENT MANUFACTURERS

UNIQUENESS OF MARKET ANALYSIS ON LDT PRODUCTS AND REAGENTS

LDT PRODUCTS AND REAGENTS BY MARKET SEGMENT (PCR, MASS SPECTROMETRY, NGS. MICROARRAYS AND OTHER)

Geographic Distribution of Product and Reagents Used for LDT Market



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

23Andme

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Agendia

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Ambry Genetics.

BGI

Biodesix

Biotheranostics

Bruker

Caredx

Centogene

Dako

Epic Sciences

Eurofins

Foundation Medicine

Guardant Health

Helix

Illumina

Invitae Corporation/Labcorp

Laboratory Corporation of America (Labcorp)

Lunglife AI

Mdxhealth

Myriad Genetics

Natera, Inc.

Neogenomics

Opko Health, Inc./Opko Diagnostics

Pacbio

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Quest Diagnostics

Roche Diagnostics

Sciex Pte Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Waters Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/61fx2x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.