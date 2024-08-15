Water Leakage Detector Systems Industry Business Report 2023-2030: Halcyon Days Ahead with Dynamic Drivers for Water Leak Detection Devices

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Leakage Detector Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Water Leakage Detector Systems was valued at an estimated US$4.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$7.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the water leakage detector systems market is driven by several factors. The increasing awareness of the potential damage and costs associated with water leaks is a significant driver. The rising adoption of smart home technologies and the growing trend towards connected home devices are boosting demand for smart water leakage detectors.



Technological advancements in sensor technology, wireless communication, and machine learning are enhancing the capabilities and reliability of these systems, driving their adoption. The expansion of the real estate and construction industries, particularly in urban areas, is increasing the demand for water leakage detection systems in new buildings.

Additionally, regulatory trends and insurance incentives that promote the installation of water leakage detectors are contributing to market growth. Finally, the rising focus on water conservation and sustainability is encouraging the use of these systems to prevent water wastage, creating new opportunities in the market.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Active Leak Detector Systems segment, which is expected to reach US$5.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.9%. The Passive Leak Detector Systems segment is also set to grow at 5.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.6% CAGR to reach $723.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as 3M Company, ABB Ltd., Aqualeak Detection Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 515 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Competitive Scenario

Water Leakage Detector Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Water: The Essence of Life

World Water Resources: A Primer

World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality

Global Water Consumption by End-Use Sector (in %)

World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water

Internal Water Resource Per Capita Ranked by Country - US, France, China, Germany, India, Netherlands and Saudi Arabia (in Cubic Meters) Region Per Capita Water (in Cubic Meters)

Global Groundwater Resources by Region (In Cubic Kilometers)

Leak Detection System: An Introduction

Causes of Water Leaks

Smart Leak Detection Systems

Detecting Water Leaks Through Flow & Pressure Monitoring

Water Leakage Detection Devices

Halcyon Days Ahead with Dynamic Drivers for Water Leak Detection Devices: Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Active Water Leak Detection Systems Hold a Major Share

Regional Market Analysis

Recent Market Activity

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Water Scarcity Globally Drives the Demand for Water Leakage Detection Systems

Rising Water Pollution Levels Leading to Severe Shortage of Freshwater, Driving the Demand for Water Leakage Detection Systems

Technological Advancements Drive Market Growth

Algorithms & Mathematical Modeling to Detect Leakage

Hydrophones & Household Meters for Leak Detection

Centralized Data Management

AI Emerge as Game-Changing Technology for Water Leak Detection

Water Leakage Detection Sensor Saves Infrastructure

Computer Vision in Leak Detection Systems

Smart Water Leak Detectors Witness Increased Demand

Smart Devices for Enhanced Control in Smart Homes

Rising Awareness about Smart Water Leak Detection Systems

Commercial Water Leak Detection Service: A Brisk Business with Riveting Merits

Features of Commercial-Grade Water Leak Detection Systems

Finding the Best Process for Robust Commercial Water Leak Detection

Building Trends, Plumber's Support & Discounts Drive Market Demand

Smart WI-FI Water Sensor Leak Detector Technology Come to the Rescue

Data Centers: An Important Consumer of Water Leakage Detector Systems

Global Data Center Storage Capacity: Amount of Data Stored in Data Centers (in Exabytes) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023

Global Market for Modular Data Centers (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Water Leakage Detector Systems Remain Crucial to Prevent Major Service Interruptions in Modern Data Center Operations

Leakage Detection Systems Finds Application in Wide Range of Industries

Industry Standards Ensure Improved Performance

Non-Invasive Acoustic Technology becomes More Audible in Water Leak Detection Arena

Advanced Pipeline Water Leak Detection Approaches Gaining Center-Stage Attention

Satellite Images for Leak Detection

Micro Leaks Detection Solutions

Magnetic Field Sensors

IoT-Powered Leak Detection

Leak Detection with Valve Control

Multiple-sensor Systems Witness Increased Demand

Increased Demand for IOT-based Water Leak Detection Systems

MACRO DRIVERS

Surging Population and Increasing Need for Water Drives Demand

Rapid Urbanization Aggravates Water Woes & Powers Demand for Water Leakage Detection Systems

Global Warming & Climate Change to Encourage Pervasive Adoption

Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 107 Featured)

3M Company

ABB Ltd.

Aqualeak Detection Ltd.

Atmos International (Atmos)

Badger Meter Inc.

Gutermann AG

Hermann Sewerin GmbH

LeakTronics

Mueller Water Products Inc.

nVent

Ovarro Limited

Pentair plc

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.

Resideo Technologies, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

SebaKMT Megger Germany GmbH

TTK S.A.S.

Xylem Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

