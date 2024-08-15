Fructooligosaccharide Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis 2018-2023 & 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fructooligosaccharide Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fructooligosaccharide market is expected to reach an estimated $5.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global fructooligosaccharide market looks promising with opportunities in the infant formulation, food & beverage, dietary supplement, and pet/animal feed applications. The major drivers for this market are growing interest from the food and beverage sector, increasing desire for low-calorie sweeteners, and augmenting consumption of functional foods.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies fructooligosaccharide companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Fructooligosaccharide Market Insights

Chicory will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to its rich in inulin, low in calories, and simple to extract.

Infant formulation will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising consumer desire for natural and healthier products and existence of numerous infant formula manufacturers in the region.

Features of the Global Fructooligosaccharide Market

Market Size Estimates: Fructooligosaccharide market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Fructooligosaccharide market size by source, form, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Fructooligosaccharide market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different sources, forms, applications, and regions for the fructooligosaccharide market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the fructooligosaccharide market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Some of the fructooligosaccharide companies profiled in this report include:

Sudzucker

Cargill

Ingredion

Tereos

Royal Friesland Campina

Meiji Holdings

Galam

Brenntag

Jarrow Formulas

Tate & Lyle

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Fructooligosaccharide Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Fructooligosaccharide Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Fructooligosaccharide Market by Source

3.3.1: Sucrose

3.3.2: Chicory

3.4: Global Fructooligosaccharide Market by Form

3.4.1: Liquid

3.4.2: Powder

3.5: Global Fructooligosaccharide Market by Application

3.5.1: Infant Formulation

3.5.2: Food & Beverages

3.5.3: Dietary Supplements

3.5.4: Pet/Animal Feed

3.5.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Fructooligosaccharide Market by Region

4.2: North American Fructooligosaccharide Market

4.2.1: North American Fructooligosaccharide Market by Source: Sucrose and Chicory

4.2.2: North American Fructooligosaccharide Market by Application: Infant Formulation, Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Pet/Animal Feed, and Others

4.3: European Fructooligosaccharide Market

4.3.1: European Fructooligosaccharide Market by Source: Sucrose and Chicory

4.3.2: European Fructooligosaccharide Market by Application: Infant Formulation, Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Pet/Animal Feed, and Others

4.4: APAC Fructooligosaccharide Market

4.4.1: APAC Fructooligosaccharide Market by Source: Sucrose and Chicory

4.4.2: APAC Fructooligosaccharide Market by Application: Infant Formulation, Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Pet/Animal Feed, and Others

4.5: ROW Fructooligosaccharide Market

4.5.1: ROW Fructooligosaccharide Market by Source: Sucrose and Chicory

4.5.2: ROW Fructooligosaccharide Market by Application: Infant Formulation, Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Pet/Animal Feed, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Fructooligosaccharide Market by Source

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Fructooligosaccharide Market by Form

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Fructooligosaccharide Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Fructooligosaccharide Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Fructooligosaccharide Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Fructooligosaccharide Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Fructooligosaccharide Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e05ujw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.