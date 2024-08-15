Celebrating 10 Years: Founder Shares Journey from 1 Office to Over 100 Locations

New Hyde Park, New York, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental365 is proud to celebrate A Decade of Dentistry Done Right, reflecting on its journey from a single practice to a renowned regional network of dental care providers. Founder Dr. Scott Asnis shares his personal journey and the pivotal moments that have shaped the success of Dental365.

In 1983, Dr. Asnis began his dental career at the Brooklyn VA Medical Center. This foundational year built his confidence and solidified his commitment to high-quality dentistry, which eventually led him to start his private practice. From 1985 to 2014, Dr. Asnis experienced great success in private practice, assembling a team that combined exceptional dentistry with concierge-level service. This team established new standards, ensuring patients never had to wait, pricing was transparent, and clinical outcomes were prioritized.

Dental365 was officially born in 2014 and quickly grew, attracting like-minded doctors committed to high-quality dentistry and superior clinical outcomes. Recognizing the value of their high-caliber specialists, Dental365 rebranded their specialty division as Leading Edge Specialized Dentistry in 2023. This group now includes Leading Edge Oral Surgery, Leading Edge Endodontics, and Leading Edge Periodontics and Dental Implants.

Dr. Asnis, Dental365 founder and CEO comments, “We've reached many memorable milestones. Expanding to seven states, serving over one million patients, and providing free dental care to over 1,000 veterans are a few of the achievements we are very proud of.”

When asked about his formula for success, Dr. Asnis shared the following guiding principles:

1. Commitment to high-quality dentistry: We always strive to deliver the best dental care possible and prioritize clinical outcomes.

2. Exceptional service: We believe in providing a concierge level of service to our patients, ensuring a positive and convenient experience.

3. Transparency: We maintain transparent pricing and clear communication with our patients, building trust and loyalty.

4. Innovation: Our drive for innovation allows us to stay at the forefront of dentistry and offer cutting-edge solutions for our patients.

As Dental365 celebrates the past and continues to push forward, they remain focused on their mission: “We are committed to providing the highest level of dental care, using cutting-edge technology, continually investing in the academic advancement of our doctors, and exceeding patients’ expectations to build strong reputations in our communities. This is Dentistry Done Right.” Learn more at godental365.com.

Dental365 is a full-service dental group offering general dentistry and specialty services with locations throughout New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Their goal is to service communities with the latest technology in oral healthcare and wellness. Dental365 provides convenient, evidence-based dentistry for their patients. Services provided cover the full spectrum of dental health, from routine exams and cleanings to full arch restorations, all delivered in state-of-the-art, beautiful environments where patient comfort and safety are a top priority. For more information about Dental365 visit GoDental365.com.