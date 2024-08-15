TAB Bank Provides $27.8 Million Funding to Support Growth and Expansion of Leading Aluminum Manufacturer

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank has provided a $27.8 million credit facility for a leading manufacturer of aluminum extrusions based in southern California. The facility includes a $20 million revolver and a $7.8 million term loan. This partnership marks a significant step forward in ensuring the company thrives and expands in a competitive market. TAB Bank is committed to empowering businesses by providing the financial resources and support necessary for their continued success.



The aluminum manufacturer was introduced to TAB Bank through a trusted referral source. Despite facing challenges with its previous lender, the company found a supportive and creative solution in TAB Bank. TAB designed a credit structure to meet its current needs while fueling the company's renewed growth and expansion.

“TAB Bank is excited about the potential of this partnership because the leading aluminum manufacturer creates a far-reaching impact on the overall economy and infrastructure of our country,” said Brett Horwitz, Managing Director-Head of Originations-Western Region, at TAB Bank. “This new credit structure provides opportunities for growth and supports more efficient operations. We look forward to supporting the company’s management team in their efforts to continue scaling the business.”

Founded in 1991, the manufacturer established itself as a vertically integrated powerhouse in the aluminum industry. From cutting, fabrication, drilling and computer numerical control (CNC) work to in-house powder coating and anodizing solutions, the company delivers high-quality, efficient and cost-effective services to its customers. A key advantage for the company is its in-house foundry, which melts and recycles billet scrap, significantly reducing waste and costs.

