Electronic Product Retailing Market Projected to Surge to $2.17 Trillion by 2030: Asia-Pacific Region Emerges as Key Players, Fueled by Urbanization in China and India

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electronic Product Retailing Market by Type (Business-to-Business Retailing, Business-to-Consumer Retailing), Product Type (Audio Equipment, Consumer Electronics, Gaming & Entertainment), Distribution Channel, Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electronic product retailing market is experiencing a robust expansion phase, having escalated from a valuation of USD 1.57 trillion in 2023 to USD 1.64 trillion in the succeeding year. Forecasts anticipate a sustained growth trajectory with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.70%, positioning the market to reach a significant milestone of USD 2.17 trillion by 2030. This upsurge is primarily due to several pivotal factors including market drivers, regional insights, and recent industry advancements.





Advancements in technology continue to spur consumer demand for innovative electronic products. Coupled with increasing disposable incomes across global economies and the digitization of the commercial sector, the market is poised to witness further growth. However, challenges such as counterfeit products and complexities in satisfying market demands are prevalent concerns the industry must navigate.

The market analysis illustrates a leaning towards the business-to-consumer retailing segment, propelled by the accessibility of online channels. Within this sector, the application across commercial environments is significant, bolstered by strategic investments in marketing campaigns designed to captivate this lucrative sector.



Regional Market Analysis



The region of the Americas, notably the U.S. and Canada, showcases a considerable influence from online platforms, which underscores the significant part of digital transformation in electronic product retailing. The Asia-Pacific region is rapidly ascending in market prominence, led by populous nations such as China and India, where rapid urbanization and internet proliferation are harnessing a new cohort of connected consumers.

Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) contribute a heterogeneous mix to the global scenario, with distinct preferences and growing emphasis on consumer rights and data protection reshaping the market landscape. Simultaneously, luxury electronic markets in the Middle East, particularly in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, are thriving thanks to an affluent consumer base.



Revelations from Market Share Analysis



Insightful analysis of market shares affords a meticulous understanding of vendor performance within the electronic product retailing industry. Strategic evaluations inform of the sector's competitive nature and the imperative to innovate continually in order to maintain or improve market standing. This competitive framework is further underpinned by the FPNV Positioning Matrix, allowing an in-depth examination of vendor capacities and strategic orientations that contribute to industry progress and consumer satisfaction.



Recent Developments in the Electronic Product Retailing Industry



The landscape of the electronic product retailing market is punctuated by strategic growth initiatives. Significant recent developments include the launch of new subsidiaries aimed at enhancing distribution networks in certain regions and the strategic expansion of product lines, enabling companies to bridge market gaps with diversified and affordable offerings.



Strategy Analysis & Future Outlook



Organizations are encouraged to engage in comprehensive strategic analyses to fortify their presences in the global market. Objective considerations of internal and external capabilities enable firms to partake in informed decision-making processes that complement long-term business goals. As the market outlook remains positive, continual adaptation and innovation will remain cornerstones of success in the dynamic electronic product retailing sector.



Our comprehensive report categories cover the gamut from type and product type, to distribution channel and application, offering a detailed perspective for stakeholders seeking to understand the nuances and trajectories of the electronic product retailing market across various regional dimensions.



This report is intended to serve as an informative tool for those interested in the developments within the electronic product retailing market, providing a granular view of the oscillations and tendencies shaping the global landscape of electronic commerce.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 195 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.64 trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.17 trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon.com, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Asmpick

Best Buy Co., Inc.

Bic Camera, Inc.

Bose Corporation

Ceconomy AG

CeX Webuy Entertainment Private Limited

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Currys PLC

Dell Technologies Inc.

Devialet S.A.

Dyson UK Holdings Limited

Expert International GmbH

GOME Retail Holdings Ltd.

Infiniti Retail Limited

JB Hi-Fi Limited

JD.com, Inc.

Magazine Luiza S.A.

Microsoft Corporation

Nestlé S.A.

Otto Group

Panasonic Corporation

Reliance Industries Limited

Samsung Electronic Co., Ltd.

Sennheiser electronic SE & Co. KG

Smeg UK Ltd

Sonos, Inc.

Sony Corporation

Suning.com Co., Ltd.

Vipshop Holdings Limited

Walmart Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h6umca

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment