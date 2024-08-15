Kids Can Explore Their Futures and the Things That Make Them Unique in IF YOU COULD BE ANYTHING

Charleston, SC, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Sharon Moore is on a mission to show kids that their passions, creativity, and imaginations can lead them on exciting and fulfilling journeys through life. If You Could Be Anything is Moore’s latest children’s book, marvelously illustrated in vivid color. The book is designed to help children think about their futures, encouraging them to imagine themselves in a wide variety of professions.

Filled with delightful pictures of animals and people at work, the book ultimately resonates with the message that each person is created by God with purpose and love. With a playful rhyme scheme and a plot that young children will connect with, the book sparks teachable moments in families where parents can reinforce the importance of having dreams and hopes—and of fostering a strong sense of self-worth.

The perfect read for bedtime or story time, the book prepares kids for a lifetime of believing that they art smart, capable, and that their curiosity will pay off. Most importantly, it teaches them to love who they are—exactly as God made them to be. Additional work of Moore’s can be found at: Sharon Moore Fun | Creative Arts Outreach.

If You Could Be Anything is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Sharon Moore is a passionate artist who loves to inspire others through her creative works. Writing poetry and children’s books, painting nature, and playing her violin, are all embedded in her creative arts outreach with the fun, pun name of Sharon Moore Fun. She believes in the power of creativity to make a positive impact on the world. Sharon's mission is to show kids how they can use their own artistic skills to make a difference. To learn more about Sharon and her work, visit her website at sharonmoorefun.org.

