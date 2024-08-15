Global Disposable Bronchoscopes Market Poised for Significant Growth, Projected to Reach USD 2,683.7 Million by 2034 | FMI

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global disposable bronchoscopes market is set to experience substantial growth, with sales estimated to be worth USD 819.1 million in 2024, and expected to surge to an impressive USD 2,683.7 million by 2034. This market is forecasted to grow at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.60% over the next decade, highlighting the increasing demand and expanding applications of these essential medical devices.



In 2023, the disposable bronchoscopes market generated USD 727.5 million in revenue, reflecting the growing adoption of these single-use endoscopic devices across healthcare settings. Disposable bronchoscopes are integral tools in the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory conditions, offering a sterile, efficient, and cost-effective solution for healthcare providers.

These devices are widely used in hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers for various procedures, including airway management, foreign body extraction, bio-specimen sampling, and visualization of airways. The hospital segment, in particular, has been a significant driver of revenue, contributing 63.5% to the market's growth, underscoring the critical role disposable bronchoscopes play in modern respiratory care.

The anticipated growth in the disposable bronchoscopes market reflects the ongoing advancements in medical device technology and the increasing emphasis on patient safety, infection control, and the need for high-quality diagnostic tools. As healthcare systems around the world continue to prioritize these factors, the demand for disposable bronchoscopes is expected to rise, solidifying their position as a cornerstone in respiratory diagnostics and treatment.

Key Takeaways: Disposable Bronchoscopes Market

The global disposable bronchoscopes market is experiencing robust growth, with projected sales increasing from USD 819.1 million in 2024 to USD 2,683.7 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 12.6%.

The market has shown consistent growth historically, reaching USD 727.5 million in 2023 from USD 439.2 million in 2019.

Germany is the leading market in Europe, with steady growth expected due to increasing cancer cases, a well-established healthcare system, and favorable reimbursement policies.

is the leading market in Europe, with steady growth expected due to increasing cancer cases, a well-established healthcare system, and favorable reimbursement policies. North America , primarily driven by the USA, holds a significant market share and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8%. Factors contributing to this growth include a rising geriatric population, a large number of lung cancer cases, and a robust healthcare infrastructure.

, primarily driven by the USA, holds a significant market share and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8%. Factors contributing to this growth include a rising geriatric population, a large number of lung cancer cases, and a robust healthcare infrastructure. China is anticipated to witness rapid growth due to increased focus on infection control post-COVID-19, supportive government regulations, and investments in healthcare infrastructure.



Recent Industry Developments in the Disposable Bronchoscopes Market:



April 2023: Verathon introduced the BFlex 2, a next-generation single-use bronchoscope. The BFlex 2 line offers four different sizes and incorporates innovative features designed to enhance the patient experience.

February 2022: Baylis Medical Business Inc. was acquired by Boston Scientific. This acquisition allows Baylis platforms to be integrated into Boston Scientific’s existing structural heart capabilities, strengthening the company's position in the cardiology sector.

July 2022: Verathon, a global medical device company, announced the release of the BFlex 2.8 Single-use Bronchoscope.

May 2021: Pentax Medical Europe obtained a CE mark for its new Pentax Medical ONE Pulmo, a single-use bronchoscope.

Key Players of the Disposable Bronchoscopes Industry

AMBU A/S

Boston Scientific Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

NeoScope Inc.

Olympus Corporation

PENTAX Medical

Richard Wolf GmbH

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew, Inc.

Key Segments of the Disposable Bronchoscopes Industry

By End User:

In terms of end user, the industry is divided into hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Middle East and Africa (MEA), have been covered in the report.

