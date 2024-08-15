2024 American Women Quarters Ornaments™ on Sale August 22

Washington, DC, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) 2024 American Women Quarters Ornaments™ will be available for purchase on August 22 at noon ET. Each ornament includes a 2024 American Women Quarter with an uncirculated finish. Production is limited to 2,000 units per design. There are no household order limits.

The American Women Quarters™ Program is a four-year initiative that celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women who have shaped our Nation’s history and paved the way for the generations who followed. The 2024 ornaments feature quarters honoring Reverend Dr. Pauli Murray—poet, writer, activist, lawyer, and Episcopal priest; the Honorable Patsy Takemoto Mink—the first woman of color to serve in Congress and a champion of many causes, including Title IX legislation; Dr. Mary Edwards Walker—Civil War-era surgeon, and women’s rights and dress-reform advocate; Celia Cruz—Cuban-American singer, cultural icon, and one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century; and Zitkala-Ša—also known as Gertrude Simmons Bonnin—a writer, composer, educator, and political activist for Native American rights and citizenship in the early 20th century.

Produced at the Mint’s Philadelphia facility, each exquisitely designed ornament is hand-crafted in solid brass with a rhodium finish and includes intricate elements specific to each honoree. Attached atop the ornament is a matching ribbon for ease of display.

The American Women Quarters Ornaments are priced at $35 each and are sold individually. Sign up to receive REMIND ME alerts by visiting the official product listing page and selecting each ornament:

American Women Quarters Ornament – Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray (product code 24WO1).

American Women Quarters Ornament – Honorable Patsy Takemoto Mink (product code 24WO2).

American Women Quarters Ornament – Dr. Mary Edwards Walker (product code 24WO3).

American Women Quarters Ornament – Celia Cruz minted in Philadelphia (product code 24WO4).

American Women Quarters Ornament – Zitkala-Ša minted in Philadelphia (product code 24WO5).

These one-of-a-kind ornaments are beautifully protected by matching packaging with the honoree’s name, the year, and the American Woman Quarters logo embossed on the top of the box. Included in the box is a certificate of authenticity signed by the Mint Director, along with an explanation of the ornament’s design elements and a brief biography of the honoree.

Products in the American Women Quarters Program can also be purchased through the Mint’s Product Subscription Page. After you sign up, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your subscription. Visit our subscription page to learn more.

The 2024 American Women Quarters Ornaments will also be available at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20220.

Inspire women everywhere. Shop the American Women Quarters Program today and start collecting this historic series honoring extraordinary women whose achievements, triumphs, and legacies reflect the strength and resilience of our Nation.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of August 22, 2024,at noon EDT.

Please use the United States Mint catalog site at https://catalog.usmint.gov/ as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468).

