Attached is an announcement, investor presentation and financial summary of SKEL for the first half of 2024.

An open presentation will be held on 16 August, 08:30 am, at the Prís premises located at Smáratorg 3, Kópavogi. At the meeting, Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, CEO, and Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO, will present the results and highlights of the Company’s operations.

For further information, please contact Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, fjarfestar@skel.is.

www.skel.is

Attachments