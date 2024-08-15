Entire Team of Personal Injury Attorneys at Hurst Limontes Recognized by 'Best Lawyers'

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hurst Limontes LLC, an Indianapolis-based personal injury law firm, is pleased to announce that for the second consecutive year, all of its attorneys have been recognized by Best Lawyers. This includes the 35th consecutive year that the firm’s founder, William “Bill” Hurst, has been included on “The Best Lawyers in America” list. Since 1983, Best Lawyers has become regarded as a universal guide to excellence in the legal field and is the oldest lawyer ranking service in the world.



"Once again, we’re honored to have all of our attorneys recognized by Best Lawyers," said Alex Limontes, managing partner at Hurst Limontes. "This ongoing recognition reflects our team’s dedication and commitment to not only our clients, but to our legal profession as well," he added.

The attorneys on The Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas and are reviewed by their peers based on professional expertise and undergo a process to ensure they are in good standing. Attorneys recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America are also divided by region and practice areas. Candidates can only be considered for one recognition at a time, either "Ones to Watch" or the traditional "Best Lawyers in America" award.

The attorneys at Hurst Limontes have been recognized as follows:

The Best Lawyers in America (2025)

William W. Hurst - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Alexander J. Limontes - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Katherine G. Karres - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America (2025)

Charles Hubley - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Chase T. Wilson - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

About Hurst Limontes LLC

Located in downtown Indianapolis and founded in 1981, Hurst Limontes focuses its practice solely on representing personal injury claimants who have been injured in an accident. With over a century of combined experience between the attorneys, the firm handles complex personal injury cases including those involving automobile accidents, construction site accidents, slip and falls, and other causes. Hurst Limontes has been the recipient of numerous awards and accolades over the years, including ratings by U.S. News and Best Lawyers for their work in Personal Injury Litigation.

For more information, visit https://HurstLimontes.com.