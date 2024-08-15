European Wax Center, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



On August 14, 2024, European Wax Center issued a press release disclosing its financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year. The Company appointed a new CEO and revised its revenue forecast for 2024 to a range of $216 million to $221 million, in contrast to the previous guidance of $225 million to $232 million. Additionally, the company adjusted its net income forecast to a range of $19 million to $22 million, down from the prior guidance of $22 million to $25 million. On this news shares of European Wax Center fell significantly.

