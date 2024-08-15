Bloom Select Income Fund Announces Distributions

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloom Select Income Fund (TSX: BLB.UN) (the Fund) announces the following distributions:



Record Date Payment Date Distribution per unit October 31, 2024 November 15, 2024 $0.041666 November 29, 2024 December 16, 2024 $0.041666 December 31, 2024 January 15, 2025 $0.041674 January 31, 2025 February 18, 2025 $0.041666 February 28, 2025 March 17, 2025 $0.041666 March 31, 2025 April 15, 2025 $0.041666

Since the Fund’s inception in April 2012, the Fund has paid cash distributions of $6.10 per unit.

Unitholders are reminded that the Fund has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) providing unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest their distributions and benefit from the compound growth from this reinvestment. Please contact your Investment Advisor or financial institution to enroll in this DRIP.

For further information please contact Unitholder Information at 416-861-9941 or 1-855-BLOOM18 (1-855-256-6618)

