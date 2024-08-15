DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of DraftKings Inc. (“DraftKings” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: DKNG). Investors who purchased DraftKings securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/DKNG.



Investigation Details

On August 1, 2024, DraftKings issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The Company’s reported revenue missed consensus estimates. The press release added, “DraftKings is revising its fiscal year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance. The Company now expects fiscal year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of between $340 million and $420 million compared to its prior fiscal year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of between $460 million and $540 million, which the Company previously announced on May 2, 2024.”

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased DraftKings securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/DKNG. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | info@bgandg.com