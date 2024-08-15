Ibotta, Inc. (IBTA) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Ibotta, Inc. (“Ibotta” or “the Company”) (NYSE: IBTA). Investors who purchased Ibotta securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/IBTA.



Investigation Details

On or around April 13, 2024, Ibotta conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 6.6 million shares priced at $88.00 per share. Then, on August 13, 2024, Ibotta issued a press release reporting its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Among other items, Ibotta reported a net loss of $34.0 million, hurt by operating expenses that more than doubled year-over-year. The Company also provided a third quarter revenue forecast in the range of $91 million to $96 million, below consensus estimates. On this news, Ibotta’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 14, 2024.

