Coherent Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Results

Q4 REVENUE OF $1.314B, GREW 9.1% Y/Y

Q4 GAAP GROSS MARGIN OF 32.9%, GREW 437 bps Y/Y; Q4 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN OF 37.2%, GREW 132 bps Y/Y

Q4 GAAP EPS OF ($0.52), IMPROVEMENT OF $1.02 Y/Y; Q4 NON-GAAP EPS OF $0.61, IMPROVEMENT OF $0.20 OR +49% Y/Y



PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR) (“Coherent,” “We,” or the “Company”), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, announced financial results today for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2024.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $1.314 billion, with GAAP gross margin of 32.9% and GAAP net loss of $(0.52) per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 37.2% with net income per diluted share of $0.61.

Revenue for fiscal year 2024 was $4.708 billion, with GAAP gross margin of 30.9% and GAAP net loss of $(1.84) per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 36.0% with net income per diluted share of $1.67.

Jim Anderson, CEO, said, “After meeting with many of our employees and customers, I am more excited today about Coherent’s potential than when I joined two months ago. Coherent is a deeply innovative company with many secular growth opportunities. While we have many strengths, we also have opportunity for improvement, and I look forward to working with all my Coherent teammates to unlock the full potential of the company and drive outstanding shareholder value creation.”

Rich Martucci, Interim CFO, said, “Fourth quarter fiscal 2024 revenue increased by 9% on a sequential basis primarily driven by ongoing AI-related strength in our Datacom transceiver business. Our strong sequential revenue growth together with a GAAP gross margin improvement of 255 basis points and non-GAAP gross margin improvement of 145 basis points drove a sequential increase in GAAP and non-GAAP operating margin.”

Selected Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Comparisons (in millions, except per share data) Table 1 GAAP Financial Results (unaudited) Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q4 FY23 Q/Q Y/Y 2024 2023 FY/FY Revenues $ 1,314 $ 1,209 $ 1,205 8.7 % 9.1 % $ 4,708 $ 5,160 (8.8)% Gross Margin % 32.9 % 30.3 % 28.5 % 255 bps 437 bps 30.9 % 31.4 % (43) bps IR&D Expense % 9.6 % 10.5 % 10.2 % (91) bps (59) bps 10.2 % 9.7 % 49 bps SG&A Expense % 17.3 % 17.0 % 21.3 % 37 bps (391) bps 18.1 % 20.1 % (195) bps Operating Expenses $ 369 $ 344 $ 499 7.1 % (26.0)% $ 1,360 $ 1,655 (17.9)% Operating Income (Loss) (1) $ 63 $ 22 $ (155 ) 183.4 % (140.7)% $ 96 $ (37 ) (359.0)% Operating Margin (Loss) 4.8 % 1.8 % (12.9)% 296 bps 1,769 bps 2.0 % (0.7) % 276 bps Net Loss Attributable to Coherent Corp. $ (48 ) $ (13 ) $ (178 ) 267.3 % (72.8)% $ (156 ) $ (259 ) (39.8)% Diluted Loss Per Share $ (0.52 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (1.54 ) $ (0.23 ) $ 1.02 $ (1.84 ) $ (2.93 ) $ 1.09 (1) Operating income (Loss) is defined as earnings (loss) before income taxes, interest expense, and other expense or income, net.





Selected Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Comparisons (in millions, except per share data) Table 1, continued Non-GAAP Financial Results (unaudited) (1) Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q4 FY23 Q/Q Y/Y 2024 2023 FY/FY Revenues $ 1,314 $ 1,209 $ 1,205 8.7 % 9.1 % $ 4,708 $ 5,160 (8.8)% Gross Margin % 37.2 % 35.8 % 35.9 % 145 bps 132 bps 36.0 % 38.4 % (242) bps IR&D Expense % 9.0 % 9.8 % 9.5 % (82) bps (59) bps 9.4 % 9.2 % 20 bps SG&A Expense % 11.3 % 10.9 % 11.0 % 35 bps 29 bps 11.6 % 10.5 % 104 bps Operating Expenses $ 266 $ 250 $ 248 6.3 % 7.5 % $ 987 $ 1,018 (3.0)% Operating Income $ 223 $ 182 $ 185 22.5 % 20.6 % $ 710 $ 967 (26.6)% Operating Margin 17.0 % 15.1 % 15.4 % 191 bps 162 bps 15.1 % 18.7 % (366) bps Net Earnings Attributable to Coherent Corp. $ 127 $ 113 $ 95 11.8 % 33.5 % $ 381 $ 567 (32.8)% Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.61 $ 0.53 $ 0.41 $ 0.08 $ 0.20 $ 1.67 $ 3.00 $ (1.33 ) (1) The Company has disclosed financial measurements in earnings release that present financial information considered to be non-GAAP financial measures. These measurements are not a substitute for GAAP measurements, although the Company's management uses these measurements as an aid in monitoring the Company's on-going financial performance. The non-GAAP net earnings attributable to Coherent Corp., the non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, the non-GAAP operating income, the non-GAAP gross margin, the non-GAAP internal research and development, the non-GAAP selling, general and administration, the non-GAAP operating expenses, the non-GAAP interest and other (income) expense, and the non-GAAP income tax (benefit), measure earnings and operating income (loss), respectively, excluding non-recurring or unusual items that are considered by management to be outside the Company’s standard operation and excluding certain non-cash items. EBITDA is an adjusted non-GAAP financial measurement that is considered by management to be useful in measuring the profitability between companies within the industry by reflecting operating results of the Company excluding non-operating factors. There are limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures, including that such measures may not be entirely comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, due to potential differences among calculation methodologies. Thus, there can be no assurance whether (i) items excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures will occur in the future or (ii) there will be cash costs associated with items excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. The Company compensates for these limitations by using these non-GAAP financial measures as supplements to GAAP financial measures and by providing the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors should consider adjusted measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. All non-GAAP amounts exclude certain adjustments for share-based compensation, acquired intangible amortization expense, restructuring charges (recoveries), integration and site consolidation expenses, integration transaction expenses, start-up costs related to the start-up of new devices for new customer applications, and various one-time adjustments. See Table 8 for the Reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights



Revenue Growth: In the fourth quarter, Coherent delivered 10% sequential revenue growth in its Communications market driven by strong sequential growth in 800G AI-related Datacom transceiver revenue.



In the fourth quarter, Coherent delivered 10% sequential revenue growth in its Communications market driven by strong sequential growth in 800G AI-related Datacom transceiver revenue. Datacom Supply Chain Resiliency: During the quarter, Coherent achieved the milestone of having shipped over 300 million Datacom transceivers from its Ipoh, Malaysia, facility since its inception.



During the quarter, Coherent achieved the milestone of having shipped over 300 million Datacom transceivers from its Ipoh, Malaysia, facility since its inception. Display Capital Equipment: Coherent received its first volume order for its new Linebeam annealing systems for Gen 8 fabs driven by initial adoption of OLED for tablet and laptop computers.



Business Outlook – First Quarter Fiscal 2025

Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 is expected to be between $1.27 billion and $1.35 billion.

Gross margin percentage for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 is expected to be between 36% and 38% on a non-GAAP basis.

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 are expected to be between $260 million and $280 million on a non-GAAP basis.

Tax rate for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 is expected to be between 20% and 23% on a non-GAAP basis.

EPS for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 is expected to be between $0.53 and $0.69 on a non-GAAP basis.



Investor Conference Call / Webcast Details

Coherent will review the Company’s financial results for its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024 and business outlook on Thursday, August 15, at 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at coherent.com/company/investor-relations. The Company’s financial guidance will be limited to the comments on its public quarterly earnings call and the public business outlook statements contained in this press release.

The conference call will be recorded, and a replay will be available to interested parties who are unable to attend the live webcast starting on or about August 16, 2024.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

FINANCIAL TABLES

Table 2 Other Financial Statistics $ Millions, except per share and ratio amounts (unaudited) Q4 FY24

Q3 FY24

Q4 FY23

Inventory 1,286 1,292 1,272 Cash 926 899 821 Restricted Cash - Total 864 894 16 Gross Debt 4,170 4,234 4,399 Net Debt 3,244 3,335 3,565 Calculated - Gross/Net leverage 4.2x / 3.2x 4.4x / 3.5x 3.6x / 2.9x Credit Facility - Gross/Net Leverage 3.2x / 2.5x 3.3x / 2.6x 2.9x / 2.4x Debt Payments 64 58 121 Operating Cash Flow 162 117 182 Capital Expenditures 100 93 93 Depreciation 72 67 70 Amortization 72 72 134 Fully Diluted Shares for Non-GAAP EPS 156 156 141





Table 3 Coherent Corp. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss)* THREE MONTHS ENDED June 30, March 31, June 30, $ Millions, except per share amounts (unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 Revenues $ 1,314.4 $ 1,208.8 $ 1,205.1 Costs, Expenses & Other Expense (Income) Cost of goods sold 882.4 842.3 861.7 Internal research and development 126.7 127.5 123.3 Selling, general and administrative 228.0 205.2 256.1 Restructuring charges 14.1 11.5 119.1 Interest expense 67.8 72.8 78.9 Other expense (income), net (14.5 ) (18.6 ) (0.7 ) Total Costs, Expenses, & Other Expense 1,304.5 1,240.7 1,438.5 Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes 9.9 (31.9 ) (233.4 ) Income Taxes 56.9 (16.1 ) (55.2 ) Net Loss (47.0 ) (15.7 ) (178.2 ) Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 1.4 (2.5 ) — Net Loss Attributable to Coherent Corp. $ (48.4 ) $ (13.2 ) $ (178.2 ) Less: Dividends on Preferred Stock 31.4 31.2 36.7 Net Loss Available to the Common Shareholders $ (79.9 ) $ (44.4 ) $ (214.9 ) Basic Loss Per Share $ (0.52 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (1.54 ) Diluted Loss Per Share $ (0.52 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (1.54 ) Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 152.6 152.1 139.3 Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 152.6 152.1 139.3 *Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.





Table 3 Coherent Corp. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss)* (Continued) YEAR ENDED June 30, June 30, $ Millions, except per share amounts (unaudited) 2024 2023 Revenues $ 4,707.7 $ 5,160.1 Costs, Expenses & Other Expense (Income) Cost of goods sold 3,251.7 3,541.8 Internal research and development 478.8 499.6 Selling, general and administrative 854.0 1,036.7 Restructuring charges 27.1 119.1 Interest expense 288.5 286.9 Other expense (income), net (44.7 ) 31.6 Total Costs, Expenses, & Other Expense 4,855.3 5,515.7 Loss Before Income Taxes (147.6 ) (355.6 ) Income Taxes 11.1 (96.1 ) Net Loss (158.8 ) (259.5 ) Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (2.6 ) — Net Loss Attributable to Coherent Corp. $ (156.2 ) $ (259.5 ) Less: Dividends on Preferred Stock 123.4 144.2 Net Loss Available to the Common Shareholders $ (279.5 ) $ (403.7 ) Basic Loss Per Share $ (1.84 ) $ (2.93 ) Diluted Loss Per Share $ (1.84 ) $ (2.93 ) Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 151.6 137.6 Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 151.6 137.6 *Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.





Table 4 Coherent Corp. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets* June 30, June 30, $ Millions (unaudited) 2024 2023 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 926.0 $ 821.3 Restricted cash, current 174.0 12.0 Accounts receivable 848.5 901.5 Inventories 1,286.4 1,272.3 Prepaid and refundable income taxes 26.9 28.3 Prepaid and other current assets 398.2 216.5 Total Current Assets 3,660.1 3,252.0 Property, plant & equipment, net 1,817.3 1,782.0 Goodwill 4,464.3 4,512.7 Other intangible assets, net 3,503.2 3,814.7 Deferred income taxes 41.0 37.7 Restricted cash, non-current 689.6 4.2 Other assets 313.1 307.7 Total Assets $ 14,488.6 $ 13,711.1 Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Equity Current Liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 73.8 $ 74.8 Accounts payable 631.5 405.3 Operating lease current liabilities 40.6 38.3 Accruals and other current liabilities 597.9 560.3 Total Current Liabilities 1,343.8 1,078.7 Long-term debt 4,026.4 4,235.0 Deferred income taxes 784.4 780.3 Operating lease liabilities 162.4 140.7 Other liabilities 225.4 247.4 Total Liabilities 6,542.4 6,482.2 Total Mezzanine Equity 2,364.8 2,241.4 Total Coherent Corp. Shareholders' Equity 5,210.1 4,987.6 Noncontrolling interests 371.4 — Total Equity 5,581.5 4,987.6 Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Equity $ 14,488.6 $ 13,711.1 *Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.





Table 5 Coherent Corp. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows* YEAR ENDED June 30, June 30, $ Millions (unaudited) 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net cash provided by operating activities $ 545.7 $ 634.0 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to property, plant & equipment (346.8 ) (436.1 ) Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired — (5,488.6 ) Other investing activities (3.9 ) (4.0 ) Net cash used in investing activities (350.7 ) (5,928.6 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Contributions from noncontrolling interest holders 1,000.0 — Proceeds from borrowings of Term A Facility — 850.0 Proceeds from borrowings of Term B Facility — 2,800.0 Proceeds from borrowings of revolving credit facilities 19.0 65.0 Proceeds from issuance of Series B preferred shares — 1,400.0 Payments on existing debt (228.8 ) (1,265.2 ) Payments on borrowings under revolving credit facilities (19.0 ) (65.0 ) Debt issuance costs — (126.5 ) Equity issuance costs (31.8 ) (42.0 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchases under employee stock purchase plan 42.3 24.2 Payment on convertible notes — (3.6 ) Payments in satisfaction of employees' minimum tax obligations (22.3 ) (54.2 ) Payment of dividends — (27.6 ) Other financing activities (1.1 ) (1.1 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 758.3 3,554.0 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1.2 ) (4.2 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 952.1 (1,744.8 ) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 837.6 2,582.4 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 1,789.7 $ 837.6 *Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.





Table 6 Segment Revenues, GAAP Operating Income (Loss) & Margins and Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) & Margins*



THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED $ Millions, except percentage amounts (unaudited)



June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Networking $ 679.8 $ 618.8 $ 584.6 $ 2,295.7 $ 2,340.9 Materials 279.3 239.0 288.0 1,016.6 1,349.8 Lasers 355.3 351.0 332.5 1,395.4 1,469.4 Consolidated $ 1,314.4 $ 1,208.8 $ 1,205.1 $ 4,707.7 $ 5,160.1 GAAP Operating Income (Loss): Networking $ 56.8 $ 58.2 $ (8.1 ) $ 178.8 $ 222.4 Materials 37.7 8.2 (65.0 ) 62.9 159.6 Lasers (31.3 ) (44.1 ) (82.1 ) (145.6 ) (419.1 ) Consolidated $ 63.2 $ 22.3 $ (155.2 ) $ 96.1 $ (37.1 ) Non-GAAP Operating Income: Networking $ 93.3 $ 90.4 $ 78.9 $ 308.3 $ 389.1 Materials 79.2 50.3 70.2 213.9 356.4 Lasers 50.7 41.5 36.0 187.3 221.0 Consolidated $ 223.2 $ 182.2 $ 185.1 $ 709.5 $ 966.5 GAAP Operating Margin (Loss): Networking 8.4 % 9.4 % (1.4)% 7.8 % 9.5 % Materials 13.5 % 3.4 % (22.6)% 6.2 % 11.8 % Lasers (8.8)% (12.6)% (24.7)% (10.4)% (28.5)% Consolidated 4.8 % 1.8 % (12.9)% 2.0 % (0.7)% Non-GAAP Operating Margin: Networking 13.7 % 14.6 % 13.5 % 13.4 % 16.6 % Materials 28.4 % 21.0 % 24.4 % 21.0 % 26.4 % Lasers 14.3 % 11.8 % 10.8 % 13.4 % 15.0 % Consolidated 17.0 % 15.1 % 15.4 % 15.1 % 18.7 %

*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

Table 7 Reconciliation of GAAP Segment Operating Income (Loss) to Segment Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)*

THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, $ Millions (unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Networking GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ 56.8 $ 58.2 $ (8.1 ) $ 178.8 $ 222.4 Share-based compensation 7.4 6.7 7.6 30.9 33.6 Amortization of acquired intangibles 16.0 16.0 22.9 64.3 72.3 Restructuring charges (recoveries) (1) 1.0 (0.2 ) 55.6 (4.4 ) 55.6 Integration, site consolidation and other (2) 12.1 9.7 0.9 38.7 5.2 Non-GAAP Networking Operating Income $ 93.3 $ 90.4 $ 78.9 $ 308.3 $ 389.1 Materials GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ 37.7 $ 8.2 $ (65.0 ) $ 62.9 $ 159.6 Share-based compensation 10.6 9.0 10.4 45.2 51.1 Amortization of acquired intangibles 2.3 2.6 35.1 9.9 44.8 Restructuring charges (1) 13.0 8.1 60.4 27.7 60.4 Integration, site consolidation and other (2) 15.6 21.9 29.4 66.7 40.5 Start-up costs (4) — 0.5 — 1.5 — Non-GAAP Materials Operating Income $ 79.2 $ 50.3 $ 70.2 $ 213.9 $ 356.4 Lasers GAAP Operating Loss $ (31.3 ) $ (44.1 ) $ (82.1 ) $ (145.6 ) $ (419.1 ) Share-based compensation 10.7 10.7 8.4 50.8 64.9 Amortization of acquired intangibles 53.4 53.7 75.6 214.0 297.1 Restructuring charges (1) 0.1 3.6 3.1 3.8 3.1 Integration, site consolidation and other (2) 17.8 17.6 31.0 64.3 78.8 Transaction fees and financing (3) — — — — 38.7 Fair value adjustment on acquired inventory — — — — 157.5 Non-GAAP Lasers Operating Income $ 50.7 $ 41.5 $ 36.0 $ 187.3 $ 221.0 Total GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ 63.2 $ 22.3 $ (155.2 ) $ 96.1 $ (37.1 ) Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 223.2 $ 182.2 $ 185.1 $ 709.5 $ 966.5

*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

(1) Restructuring charges (recoveries) include severance, non-cash impairment charges for production assets and improvements on leased facilities and other costs related to the 2023 Restructuring Plan.

(2) Integration, site consolidation and other includes retention and severance payments, expenses not included in restructuring charges related to site closures as well as other integration costs related to the Coherent transaction and other one-time costs. Refer to table 8A for a more detailed description of these costs on a consolidated basis.

(3) Transaction fees and financing includes debt extinguishment costs and various fees related to closing the Coherent transaction.

(4) Start-up costs in operating expenses were related to the start-up of new devices for new customer applications.

Table 8 Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures*

THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, $ Millions, except per share amounts (unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross profit on GAAP basis $ 432.0 $ 366.5 $ 343.4 $ 1,456.0 $ 1,618.3 Share-based compensation 5.0 5.2 4.9 22.9 22.9 Amortization of acquired intangibles 30.4 30.6 38.7 122.0 132.1 Fair value adjustment on acquired inventory — — — — 157.5 Integration, site consolidation and other (2) 22.0 30.3 45.8 95.2 53.2 Gross profit on non-GAAP basis $ 489.4 $ 432.6 $ 432.8 $ 1,696.1 $ 1,984.0 Internal research and development on GAAP basis $ 126.7 $ 127.5 $ 123.3 $ 478.8 $ 499.6 Share-based compensation (5.2 ) (4.9 ) (5.0 ) (23.1 ) (22.3 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (0.6 ) (0.7 ) (0.6 ) (2.6 ) (1.0 ) Integration, site consolidation and other (2) (3.2 ) (3.3 ) (2.7 ) (10.4 ) (2.9 ) Start-up costs (4) — (0.5 ) — (1.5 ) — Internal research and development on non-GAAP basis $ 117.7 $ 118.1 $ 115.0 $ 441.2 $ 473.4 Selling, general and administrative on GAAP basis $ 228.0 $ 205.2 $ 256.1 $ 854.0 $ 1,036.7 Share-based compensation (18.5 ) (16.3 ) (16.5 ) (80.9 ) (104.4 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (40.7 ) (41.0 ) (94.2 ) (281.0 ) Integration, site consolidation and other (2) (20.3 ) (15.6 ) (12.8 ) (64.1 ) (68.4 ) Transaction fees and financing (3) — — — — (38.7 ) Selling, general and administrative on non-GAAP basis $ 148.5 $ 132.3 $ 132.6 $ 545.4 $ 544.2 Restructuring charges on GAAP basis $ 14.1 $ 11.5 $ 119.1 $ 27.1 $ 119.1 Restructuring charges (1) (14.1 ) (11.5 ) (119.1 ) (27.1 ) (119.1 ) Restructuring charges on non-GAAP basis $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Operating income (loss) on GAAP basis $ 63.2 $ 22.3 $ (155.2 ) $ 96.1 $ (37.1 ) Share-based compensation 28.7 26.4 26.4 126.9 149.6 Fair value adjustment on acquired inventory — — — — 157.5 Amortization of acquired intangibles 71.7 72.3 133.5 288.2 414.1 Restructuring charges (1) 14.1 11.5 119.1 27.1 119.1 Integration, site consolidation and other (2) 45.5 49.2 61.3 169.7 124.5 Transaction fees and financing (3) — — — — 38.7 Start-up costs (4) — 0.5 — 1.5 — Operating income on non-GAAP basis $ 223.2 $ 182.2 $ 185.1 $ 709.5 $ 966.5





Table 8 Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures* (Continued) THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, $ Millions, except per share amounts (unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest and other (income) expense, net on GAAP basis $ 53.3 $ 54.2 $ 78.2 $ 243.8 $ 318.4 Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net (0.9 ) (3.1 ) (5.6 ) (9.5 ) (10.7 ) Transaction fees and financing (3) (2.0 ) — — (2.0 ) (34.8 ) Interest and other (income) expense, net on non-GAAP basis $ 50.4 $ 51.1 $ 72.6 $ 232.3 $ 272.9 Income taxes on GAAP basis $ 56.9 $ (16.1 ) $ (55.2 ) $ 11.1 $ (96.1 ) Tax impact of non-GAAP measures 33.8 36.6 72.8 133.4 222.1 Tax impact of valuation allowance for deferred tax assets (5) (46.0 ) — — (46.0 ) — Income taxes on non-GAAP basis $ 44.7 $ 20.5 $ 17.6 $ 98.5 $ 126.0 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Coherent Corp. on GAAP basis $ (48.4 ) $ (13.2 ) $ (178.2 ) $ (156.2 ) $ (259.5 ) Share-based compensation 28.7 26.4 26.4 126.9 149.6 Amortization of acquired intangibles 71.7 72.3 133.5 288.2 414.1 Fair value adjustment on acquired inventory — — — — 157.5 Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses 0.9 3.1 5.6 9.5 10.7 Restructuring charges (1) 14.2 11.5 119.1 27.1 119.1 Integration, site consolidation and other (2) 45.5 49.2 61.3 169.7 124.5 Transaction fees and financing (3) 2.0 — — 2.0 73.5 Start-up costs (4) — 0.5 — 1.5 — Tax impact of valuation allowance for deferred tax assets (5) 46.0 — — 46.0 — Tax impact of non-GAAP measures (33.8 ) (36.6 ) (72.8 ) (133.4 ) (222.1 ) Net earnings attributable to Coherent Corp. on non-GAAP basis $ 126.6 $ 113.2 $ 94.9 $ 381.2 $ 567.4 Per share data: Net loss on GAAP basis Basic Loss Per Share $ (0.52 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (1.54 ) $ (1.84 ) $ (2.93 ) Diluted Loss Per Share $ (0.52 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (1.54 ) $ (1.84 ) $ (2.93 ) Net earnings on non-GAAP basis Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.62 $ 0.54 $ 0.42 $ 1.70 $ 3.08 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.61 $ 0.53 $ 0.41 $ 1.67 $ 3.00

*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

(1) Restructuring charges include severance, non-cash impairment charges for production assets and improvements on leased facilities and other costs related to the 2023 Restructuring Plan.

(2) Integration, site consolidation and other costs include retention and severance payments, expenses not included in restructuring charges related to site closures as well as other integration costs related to the acquisition of Coherent, Inc. Refer to table 8A for a more detailed description of these costs on a consolidated basis.

(3) Transaction fees and financing includes debt extinguishment costs and various fees related to closing the Coherent transaction.

(4) Start-up costs in operating expenses were related to the start-up of new devices for new customer applications.

(5) Valuation allowance adjustment was related to an increase in valuation allowance related to certain deferred tax assets resulting from the Company’s cumulative GAAP net loss that is not recognized for non-GAAP purposes given the historical non-GAAP net earnings.

Table 8A Components of Integration, Site Consolidation and Other Costs Excluded from Non-GAAP Operating Income* THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, $ Millions (unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Integration, site consolidations and other costs Consulting costs related to projects to integrate recent acquisitions into common technology systems and simplify legal entity structure $ 6.5 $ 11.1 $ 12.8 $ 40.8 $ 46.1 Manufacturing inefficiencies related to sites being shut down as part of our 2023 Restructuring Plan or Synergy and Site Consolidation Plan 10.3 12.2 17.0 43.6 17.0 Charges for products that are end-of-life, including inventory, production equipment to produce those products 4.9 11.4 21.7 23.8 21.7 Overlapping labor and travel for consolidation of sites 6.4 6.8 — 20.4 — Employee severance and retention costs for site consolidations as part of our Synergy and Site Consolidation Plan or other actions 4.2 2.4 9.2 14.1 14.7 Severance costs related to the retirement of our CEO/CFO 13.2 3.8 — 18.7 — Accelerated depreciation for equipment and leasehold improvements at sites included in our Synergy and Site Consolidation Plan — 1.5 — 5.3 0.6 Direct damages from substation power failure/fire at manufacturing sites — — 0.6 3.0 2.7 Change in control and retention payments from acquisition of Coherent, Inc. — — — — 21.3 Write-off of lease step-up from Coherent, Inc. acquisition — — — — 0.4 Integration, site consolidations and other costs $ 45.5 $ 49.2 $ 61.3 $ 169.7 $ 124.5





Table 9 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings (Loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA *

THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED $ Millions, except percentage amounts (unaudited)



June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings (loss) on GAAP basis $ (47.0 ) $ (15.7 ) $ (178.2 ) $ (158.8 ) $ (259.5 ) Income taxes 56.9 (16.1 ) (55.2 ) 11.1 (96.1 ) Depreciation and amortization 143.7 139.7 203.6 559.8 681.7 Interest expense 67.8 72.8 78.9 288.5 286.9 Interest income (13.1 ) (12.5 ) (4.1 ) (36.1 ) (9.2 ) EBITDA (1) $ 208.3 $ 168.2 $ 45.0 $ 664.5 $ 603.8 EBITDA margin 15.8 % 13.9 % 3.7 % 14.1 % 11.7 % Fair value adjustment on acquired inventory — — — — 157.5 Share-based compensation 28.7 26.4 26.4 126.9 149.6 Foreign currency exchange losses 0.9 3.1 5.6 9.5 10.7 Start-up costs (6) — 0.5 — 1.5 — Restructuring charges (3) 14.2 11.5 119.1 27.1 119.1 Transaction fees and financing (5) 2.0 — — 2.0 73.5 Integration, site consolidation and other (4) 45.5 49.2 61.3 169.7 124.5 Adjusted EBITDA (2) 299.5 258.9 257.4 1,001.2 $ 1,238.7 Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1.9 ) 2.3 — 0.6 — Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Coherent Corp. $ 297.6 $ 261.2 $ 257.4 $ 1,001.8 $ 1,238.7 Adjusted EBITDA margin attributable to Coherent Corp. 22.6 % 21.6 % 21.4 % 21.3 % 24.0 %

*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

(1) EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-GAAP adjustments for share-based compensation, certain restructuring, integration, and transaction expenses, debt extinguishment charges, start-up costs, and the impact of foreign currency exchange gains and losses.

(3) Restructuring charges include severance, non-cash impairment charges for production assets and improvements on leased facilities and other costs related to the 2023 Restructuring Plan.

(4) Integration, site consolidation and other costs include retention and severance payments, expenses not included in restructuring charges related to site closures as well as other integration costs related to the acquisition of Coherent, Inc. Refer to table 8A for a more detailed description of these costs on a consolidated basis.

(5) Transaction fees and financing includes debt extinguishment costs and various fees related to closing the Coherent transaction.

(6) Start-up costs in operating expenses were related to the start-up of new devices for new customer applications.

Table 10 GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share Calculation*

THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED $ Millions, except per share amounts (unaudited)



June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Numerator Net loss attributable to Coherent Corp. $ (48.4 ) $ (13.2 ) $ (178.2 ) $ (156.2 ) $ (259.5 ) Deduct Series A preferred stock dividends — — (6.9 ) — (27.6 ) Deduct Series B redeemable preferred dividends (31.4 ) (31.2 ) (29.8 ) (123.4 ) (116.6 ) Basic loss available to common shareholders $ (79.9 ) $ (44.4 ) $ (214.9 ) $ (279.5 ) $ (403.7 ) Diluted loss available to common shareholders $ (79.9 ) $ (44.4 ) $ (214.9 ) $ (279.5 ) $ (403.7 ) Denominator Diluted weighted average common shares 152.6 152.1 139.3 151.6 137.6 Basic loss per common share $ (0.52 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (1.54 ) $ (1.84 ) $ (2.93 ) Diluted loss per common share $ (0.52 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (1.54 ) $ (1.84 ) $ (2.93 )

*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

Table 11 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Calculation* THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED $ Millions, except per share amounts (unaudited)

June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Numerator Net earnings attributable to Coherent Corp. on non-GAAP basis $ 126.6 $ 113.2 $ 94.9 $ 381.2 $ 567.4 Deduct Series A preferred stock dividends — — (6.9 ) — (27.6 ) Deduct Series B redeemable preferred dividends (31.4 ) (31.2 ) (29.8 ) (123.4 ) (116.6 ) Basic earnings available to common shareholders $ 95.2 $ 82.0 $ 58.2 $ 257.8 $ 423.2 Effect of dilutive securities Add back interest on convertible notes $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 0.3 Add back Series A preferred stock dividends — — — — 27.6 Diluted earnings available to common shareholders $ 95.2 $ 82.0 $ 58.2 $ 257.8 $ 451.1 Denominator Weighted average shares 152.6 152.1 139.3 151.6 137.6 Effect of dilutive securities: Common stock equivalents 3.8 3.5 1.8 2.6 1.5 Convertible notes — — — — 1.1 Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock — — — — 10.4 Diluted weighted average common shares 156.3 155.7 141.1 154.3 150.6 Basic earnings per common share on non-GAAP basis $ 0.62 $ 0.54 $ 0.42 $ 1.70 $ 3.08 Diluted earnings per common share on non-GAAP basis $ 0.61 $ 0.53 $ 0.41 $ 1.67 $ 3.00

*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.