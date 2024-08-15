Texas Health Resources Expanding Services in Kaufman County

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Health Resources, the health system that cares for more North Texans than any other, is expanding services in Kaufman County, including building a new full-service hospital and on-campus medical office building in Forney.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Kaufman County is growing faster than any other in the nation with Forney among the country’s fastest-growing cities.

“To better meet the community’s increasing needs, we are excited to offer more services and access points throughout Kaufman County, including constructing the first hospital in Forney,” said Barclay Berdan, FACHE, CEO of Texas Health. “With deep roots in the community, including a hospital in Kaufman that has served this community for more than 40 years, we are excited to bring additional health care for Kaufman County residents.”

The new hospital, to be built on 50 acres located along Highway 80, will be the first full-service acute care hospital in the city of Forney and will be designed for additional expansion for future needs.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2027. The hospital will offer an emergency room, operating suites, a labor and delivery department, a variety of imaging services as well as additional services to provide the full continuum of care to the growing community.

Texas Health plans to add a few hundred jobs to the Kaufman County community with the addition of the new Forney hospital.

“We are thrilled to welcome this facility to Forney, as it will provide our residents with top-quality healthcare right here in our city,” said Forney Mayor Jason Roberson. “We look forward to welcoming Texas Health Resources and the positive impact it will have on our community.”

While the hospital is being built, Texas Health will continue to build on our existing presence in the community, including a new medical office building on the future Forney hospital’s campus. Kaufman County residents also have access to a variety of other care sites, including Quick Care video visits, which connect consumers to virtual urgent care services in minutes, Texas Health Physicians Group practices, and nearby facilities such as Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Hospital Rockwall.

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman has served and invested in the community for more than 40 years and will continue to do so. Over the last several years, Texas Health Kaufman has continued to invest in care advancements including unit renovations and refurbishments, improved testing and diagnostic capabilities with the addition of 3D mammography, and other new equipment.

Texas Health is also working with others to build healthier communities as evidenced by the more than $1 million in grants we’ve provided in Kaufman County over the last five years to address issues like mental health, social isolation and food insecurity in underserved areas.

“North Texas continues to flourish and as the leading health system in the market, we intend to continue investing in new ways to serve our community in Forney and beyond,” Berdan said. “By ushering in new access points, enhancing our existing care sites, and introducing innovative new care models, we’re committed to remaining the healthcare system of choice for North Texans.”

About Texas Health Resources:

Texas Health Resources is a faith-based, nonprofit health system that cares for more patients in North Texas than any other provider. With a service area that consists of 16 counties and more than 7 million people, the system is committed to providing quality, coordinated care through its Texas Health Physicians Group and 29 hospital locations under the banners of Texas Health Presbyterian, Texas Health Arlington Memorial, Texas Health Harris Methodist and Texas Health Huguley. Texas Health access points and services, ranging from acute-care hospitals and trauma centers to outpatient facilities and home health and preventive services, provide the full continuum of care for all stages of life. The system has more than 4,100 licensed hospital beds, 6,400 physicians with active staff privileges and almost 29,000 employees. For more information about Texas Health, call 1-877-THR-WELL, or visit www.TexasHealth.org.

