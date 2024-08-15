DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf Of Kootenai Health Patients Whose Personal Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Kootenai Health. Kootenai Health learned of suspicious activity on or about March 2, 2024. To join this case, go HERE.

About Kootenai Health

Kootenai Health provides a wide range of medical services to patients in the Inland Northwest, including its main hospital in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

What happened?

On or about March 2, 2024, Kootenai Health identified suspicious activity that disrupted access to specific IT systems. An investigation was then initiated, which confirmed that an unidentified actor potentially gained unauthorized access to select data within the Kootenai Health network around February 22, 2024. The compromised information may include names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, and other pertinent personal medical details. The potential impact extends to approximately 464,088 individuals.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you need to understand the risks of possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft, and your legal options for mitigating such risks, including joining a class action lawsuit.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the Kootenai Health data breach.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

