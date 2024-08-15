Spire Global (SPIR) Tumbles After 10-Q Delay, Potential Restatement - Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may assist the investigation to contact its attorneys.



The investigation focuses on the propriety of Spire’s assurances that its financial reports complied with applicable accounting rules and that its internal controls over financial reporting were sufficient.

On August 14, 2024, Spire announced that it would not timely file its Q2 quarterly report as previously planned. The company said that it is in the process of reviewing its accounting practices and procedures with respect to revenue recognition related to certain contracts in its “Space as a Service” business. The company further explained that “[t]he re-evaluation relates to the potential existence of embedded leases of identifiable assets in the Contracts and the related recognition of revenue for pre-space mission activities.”

Spire also said that it may be required to restate previously filed financial statements and the type of contracts being re-evaluated resulted in recognized revenue of approximately $10 million to $15 million.

Further, Spire said that, based on preliminary information, it believes it may be in violation of the maximum debt to EBITDA leverage ratio financial covenant under its financing agreement with Blue Torch Finance. The company said it is attempting to secure waivers or amendments to the financing agreement but could give no assurances of success.

This news sent the price of Spire shares about 33% lower on August 15, 2024.

“We are looking into whether Spire Global may have misled investors about financial results and overall health,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Spire Global should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email SPIR@hbsslaw.com.

