Stockholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs PDD Holdings Inc. f/k/a Pinduoduo Inc. Stockholders that a Shareholder Filed a Class Action Against PDD

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) securities between April 30, 2021 and June 25, 2024. PDD purports to be “a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses.”



The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Misled Investors Regarding its Illegal Business Practices

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) PDD’s applications contained malware, which was designed to obtain user data without the user’s consent, including reading private text messages; (2) PDD has no meaningful system to prevent goods made by forced labor from being sold on its platform, and has openly sold banned products on its Temu platform; (3) the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of legal and political scrutiny; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against PDD Holdings Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by October 15, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

