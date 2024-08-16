Global Cattle Nutrition Market Share Projected to Reach an Unprecedented USD 27 Billion Milestone by 2034, Driven by an Average 5.9% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global cattle nutrition market is anticipated to surge, with an estimated value of USD 15.2 Billion by 2024, expanding to USD 27 Billion by 2034. This growth, reflecting a CAGR of 5.9% over the decade, is largely driven by the escalating global population and the corresponding rise in demand for meat and dairy products.



Advancements in feed technology have significantly enhanced the ability of companies to produce specialized nutritional products tailored to the specific needs of cattle at various life stages. This innovation is crucial in meeting the evolving demands of the market, ensuring optimal growth and health of livestock.

The global cattle nutrition market is experiencing steady growth, driven by a combination of factors that reflect the evolving needs of the livestock industry. The increasing global demand for beef and dairy products has been a primary driver, as cattle producers strive to enhance productivity and ensure the health of their herds. As consumers become more conscious of food quality and safety, there is growing emphasis on improving cattle diets through balanced nutrition, which in turn boosts the demand for high-quality feed additives, supplements, and forage. This trend is particularly noticeable in developing countries, where the livestock industry is expanding rapidly to meet both domestic and export demands.

Another significant growth driver in the cattle nutrition market is the focus on sustainability and environmental impact. With climate change concerns at the forefront, there is a push towards more sustainable farming practices, which includes optimizing cattle nutrition to reduce methane emissions and improve feed efficiency. This has led to increased research and innovation in the formulation of cattle feeds that are not only nutritionally balanced but also environmentally friendly. The adoption of precision nutrition technologies, which tailor diets to the specific needs of cattle, is also gaining traction, enabling farmers to enhance feed conversion ratios and reduce waste.

In terms of market trends, the rise of organic and non-GMO cattle feed is notable, driven by consumer demand for natural and ethically produced food products. Additionally, the integration of digital technologies in cattle farming, such as data analytics and smart feeding systems, is transforming the market. These technologies allow for real-time monitoring of cattle health and nutrition, leading to more efficient feed management. As the industry continues to evolve, the cattle nutrition market is expected to see further innovation, particularly in the areas of functional feeds that promote animal health and well-being, alongside a continued emphasis on sustainability and efficiency.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

Global cattle nutrition sales to increase at 5.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. India and Brazil are set to exhibit high growth rates, recording CAGRs of 6.8% and 6.2% , respectively, till 2034.

and , respectively, till 2034. By 2034, revenue from the sales of target products in the China is expected to reach USD 3.5 Billion .

. Cattle nutrition market in Germany to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. Dairy cattle as a Cattle type is expected to have 54.2% market share in 2024.



“Tier 2 companies are mid-sized regional operators, controlling 30-40% of the global market. With significant growth potential and specialized technology, they actively seek partnerships with leading firms to expand internationally, often engaging in mergers and acquisitions.” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Competition Outlook:

The competitive landscape in the nutrition manufacturing industry is evolving rapidly, with top companies prioritizing R&D, innovative processing techniques, and sustainable raw material sourcing. These efforts aim to boost productivity and support animal health across all life stages. In response to the growing demand for quick and efficient solutions, manufacturers are also adopting eco-friendly practices and obtaining product certifications. Additionally, leading brands are increasingly acquiring smaller firms to enhance their geographic presence and cater to diverse customer preferences.

Key Players in the Industry:

KNC Nutrition

Virbac Nutrition

Cargill Inc

ADM

Kemin Industries, Inc.

BASF

Novus International

De Heus Animal Nutrition

Elanco

DuPont

Tata Chemicals

Balchem Corporation

Purina Mills



Cattle Nutrition Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Cattle Type:

Dairy cattle

Beef cattle

By Nutrition Type:

Vitamins

Minerals

Amino Acids

Enzymes

Acids

Probiotic and others

By Application:

Growth Enhancement

Rumen

Digestion

Boost performance

Pregnancy

Lactation

Bovine respiratory disease (BRD)



By Life stage:

Calves

Heifers

Beef cattle

Beef cows

Dairy cows

Breeding bulls

By Form of Nutrition:

Powder

Liquid

Tablets or Capsules



By Distribution Channel:

Veterinary doctors

Hospitals Private Public

Over the Counter Modern Trade Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa



About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights:

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 Million+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

