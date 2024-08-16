EUROPEAN WAX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating European Wax Center, Inc. on Behalf of European Wax Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against European Wax Center, Inc. (“European Wax” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EWCZ) on behalf of European Wax stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether European Wax has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On August 14, 2024, European Wax issued a press release reporting its financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal year. Among other items, European Wax lowered its 2024 revenue forecast to a range of $216 million to $221 million, compared to prior guidance of $225 million to $232 million, and lowered its net income forecast to a range of $19 million to $22 million, compared to prior guidance of $22 million to $25 million.

On this news, European Wax's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 14, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired European Wax shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com