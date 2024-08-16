16th August 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|15th August 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|15,211
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|688.00
|Highest price per share (pence):
|700.00
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|693.2454
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|693.2454
|15,211
|688.00
|700.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|15 August 2024 08:18:58
|10
|692.00
|XLON
|00292841597TRLO1
|15 August 2024 08:19:19
|276
|692.00
|XLON
|00292841621TRLO1
|15 August 2024 08:19:19
|363
|689.00
|XLON
|00292841622TRLO1
|15 August 2024 08:39:10
|4
|688.00
|XLON
|00292842372TRLO1
|15 August 2024 08:39:10
|120
|688.00
|XLON
|00292842373TRLO1
|15 August 2024 09:14:13
|10,000
|692.00
|XLON
|00292843592TRLO1
|15 August 2024 09:41:55
|77
|695.00
|XLON
|00292844259TRLO1
|15 August 2024 09:41:55
|253
|695.00
|XLON
|00292844260TRLO1
|15 August 2024 11:11:26
|1,243
|697.00
|XLON
|00292846544TRLO1
|15 August 2024 12:15:54
|100
|695.00
|XLON
|00292847868TRLO1
|15 August 2024 12:15:55
|15
|695.00
|XLON
|00292847872TRLO1
|15 August 2024 12:15:55
|100
|695.00
|XLON
|00292847873TRLO1
|15 August 2024 12:15:56
|224
|696.00
|XLON
|00292847874TRLO1
|15 August 2024 12:15:56
|63
|696.00
|XLON
|00292847875TRLO1
|15 August 2024 13:08:40
|353
|699.00
|XLON
|00292848851TRLO1
|15 August 2024 13:30:31
|38
|700.00
|XLON
|00292849535TRLO1
|15 August 2024 13:51:24
|116
|700.00
|XLON
|00292851468TRLO1
|15 August 2024 13:51:48
|235
|700.00
|XLON
|00292851525TRLO1
|15 August 2024 14:48:37
|116
|700.00
|XLON
|00292854401TRLO1
|15 August 2024 14:58:05
|237
|699.00
|XLON
|00292854718TRLO1
|15 August 2024 14:58:05
|118
|699.00
|XLON
|00292854719TRLO1
|15 August 2024 15:03:13
|105
|697.00
|XLON
|00292854924TRLO1
|15 August 2024 15:03:13
|125
|697.00
|XLON
|00292854925TRLO1
|15 August 2024 15:03:18
|116
|696.00
|XLON
|00292854933TRLO1
|15 August 2024 16:02:16
|19
|694.00
|XLON
|00292858105TRLO1
|15 August 2024 16:02:16
|103
|694.00
|XLON
|00292858106TRLO1
|15 August 2024 16:02:16
|121
|694.00
|XLON
|00292858107TRLO1
|15 August 2024 16:05:27
|307
|694.00
|XLON
|00292858261TRLO1
|15 August 2024 16:05:27
|25
|694.00
|XLON
|00292858262TRLO1
|15 August 2024 16:08:44
|3
|691.00
|XLON
|00292858408TRLO1
|15 August 2024 16:11:23
|112
|691.00
|XLON
|00292858487TRLO1
|15 August 2024 16:12:08
|114
|691.00
|XLON
|00292858553TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970