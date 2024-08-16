Bariatric Surgery Devices Market to Reach USD 3.1 billion by 2034, Growth at CAGR 6.6% | Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. -, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Transparency Market Research, the global bariatric surgical devices market (비만 수술 장치 시장) was worth US$ 1.5 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 3.1 Bn by the year 2034 at a CAGR of 6.6 % between 2024 and 2034.

Bariatric surgical devices are specialized clinical equipment used in procedures designed to promote weight loss by restricting stomach capacity and reducing nutrient absorption. Commonly utilized devices in these surgeries include trocars, stapling instruments, vessel sealing devices, suturing tools, adjustable gastric bands, gastric balloons, and electrical stimulators.

These devices not only facilitate the surgical process but also help increase the production of gut hormones that reduce appetite and enhance feelings of satiety, thereby contributing to successful weight management outcomes.

Bariatric Surgical Devices Market in Depth

Bariatric surgery, also referred to as gastric bypass or weight loss surgery, is a medical procedure that helps individuals with obesity achieve significant weight loss. Various procedures such as gastric bypass, gastric banding, and sleeve gastrectomy not only facilitate weight loss but also improve metabolic health, including better regulation of blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels. Additionally, it is said be an effective method in treating class III obesity.

During these weight loss surgeries, various bariatric surgical devices are employed, including stapling devices, gastric balloons, gastric bands, and electrical stimulators. Gastric bands, for instance, are placed around the upper portion of the stomach to reduce its volume, thereby limiting food intake. Inflatable gastric balloons, on the other hand, are inserted into the stomach to delay gastric emptying, further aiding in weight management.

The rise in incidence of numerous lifestyle disorders including diabetes and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is primarily augmenting the bariatric surgical devices market.

In the UK, during the financial year ending in 2023, there were just over 1,862,500 people (approximately 3% of the population) with a GP diagnosis of coronary heart disease (CHD) in England.

Additionally, between March 2022 and March 2023, the percentage of people with type 1 diabetes receiving 8 care processes increased by 22%, and for type 2 diabetes, it increased by 21%. The percentage of people with type 1 diabetes achieving target blood glucose levels also increased to 37.9%, the highest value ever reported by the National Diabetes Audit.

The increasing number of weight-related problems is elevating the requirement for these surgeries, on account of the sedentary lifestyle habits and unhealthy dietary patterns of most of the population across the globe, which is also bolstering the market growth. For instance, as per estimates from the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, nearly 280,000 metabolic and bariatric surgeries were performed in 2022, marking a 6.5% increase compared to the previous year.

Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2034 Base Year 2020-2022 Size in 2023 US$ 1.5 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 3.1 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.6 % No. of Pages 141 Pages Segments covered By Device Type, By End-user, By Region.

It is worth mentioning that recent advancements in bariatric surgery have focused on improving patient outcomes, reducing complications, and enhancing recovery times. Owing to the less invasive nature of such procedures and shorter recovery periods, techniques such as endoscopic sleeve gastrectomy and mini gastric bypass have gained popularity.

In addition, robotic bariatric surgical devices have raised the precision quotient and decreased the risk of complications during such procedures. The bariatric surgical devices industry has witnessed the launch of several advanced devices over the past few years.

In July 2022, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. announced marketing authorization through the U.S. FDA’s De Novo Classification process for the Apollo ESG, Apollo ESG Sx, Apollo REVISE, and Apollo REVISE Sx Systems for endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty and endoscopic bariatric revision. Similarly, in May 2021, Standard Bariatrics received U.S. FDA approval for its novel Titan SGS stapling technology, thereby allowing a continuous staple cutline of 23 centimeters.

What’s with Bariatric surgical devices Market Regional Insights?

North America generated the largest market value in 2023. The region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well.

Increasing incidence of obesity and related health conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements in minimally invasive surgical techniques, and development of safer and more effective bariatric surgical devices, growing awareness regarding benefits associated with bariatric surgery, rise in acceptance among both - patients and healthcare providers, and surge in government initiatives aimed at addressing obesity and its related health issues including funding for research and public health campaigns are some of the factors driving Bariatric surgical devices Market share in the region.

Key Players in Bariatric surgical devices Market

Agency for Medical Innovations, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Aspire Bariatrics, Cousin Biotech, EnteroMedics, Inc., Ethicon, Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Mediflex Surgical Products, Medtronic PLC and TransEnterix, Inc. are some of the leading key players operating in the bariatric surgical devices industry.

Recent Key Developments

In February 2024, BariaTek Medical a France-based company has successfully conducted the first implantation in the atrium of its BariTon device, a reversible implant that could offer an alternative to conventional weight loss surgery.

BariaTek’s BariTon is a reversible implant that consists of a gastric part and an intestinal part, reducing food intake and calorie absorption. The implant is delivered by endoscopy in an outpatient clinic.

According to the company this particular device is anticipated to mimic the efficacy of sleeve gastrectomy and bypass surgery – two of the most common types of weight loss surgery.

Bariatric surgical devices Market Segmentation

Device Type

Assisting Devices (Suturing Devices, Stapling Devices, Closure Devices, Trocars, and Others)

Implantable Devices (Gastric Bands, Gastric Balloons, Electrical Stimulation Devices, Gastric Emptying Devices, and Others)

End-user

Bariatric Surgery Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospital Pharmacies

Others

